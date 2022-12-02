US
By Elise Hammond and Meg Wagner, CNN

Published 2:31 PM ET, Fri December 2, 2022
4 min ago

What we know so far about the shooting

From CNN’s Andy Rose and Jennifer Henderson

Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot to death Nov. 1 during a dispute outside of a private party, Houston Police said.

At a news conference after the shooting last month, Chief Troy Finner said Takeoff, 28, was found dead at the scene when officers arrived at 810 Billiards and Bowling downtown. Finner said “at least two” guns were fired in the incident.

“There was an incident that occurred after the party had ended,” Sgt. Michael Arrington said. “There was a large group of people who had gathered at the front-door area, just outside the building.”

Finner said they are still investigating to determine how the argument got started, but they do not currently think that Takeoff was involved in the escalation.

“We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time,” said Finner.

Two other people at the scene were shot and went to hospitals in private vehicles, Arrington said. Those victims, who were not named, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Since then, homicide has been listed as the manner of death for rapper Takeoff, according to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office. “Penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm” has been listed at the cause of death, the office states.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said they have met with Takeoff’s mother.

“It doesn't matter how famous you are. You may not be famous at all,” Turner said. "Anybody who loses his or her life is a life lost, and there are family members and friends who are grieving as a result.”

Finner said they believe at least 40 people were at the scene at the time of the shooting, and have been asking for more people to come forward with information.

4 min ago

How celebrities and fans celebrated the life of rapper Takeoff

From CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin

Family and fans celebrated the life of rapper Takeoff at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, last month in a three-hour, superstar affair.

The memorial service featured performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, as well as a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos’ label, Quality Control Music.

Offset, who along with Takeoff’s uncle, Quavo, formed the trio known as Migos, struggled to compose himself remembering his bandmate, who he grew up with and considered a brother.

Takeoff is regarded by many as the best rhymesmith of the trio, and Jesse Curney III, pastor of the Lilburn church Takeoff’s family attends, shared a story that Quavo once told him about Takeoff’s sobriquet.

Where Quavo and Offset needed multiple takes to get their verses onto tracks, retaking and retaking until they got it right, Takeoff – the youngest of the three – would walk up to the mic and lay down his lyrics in one perfect take. “He was an introvert,” the pastor said, “but he trusted God” to not hold back.

Takeoff’s family members took the podium to offer fond memories of the humble, wise, peaceful young man who always wanted to be a rapper but never fretted over credit or the spotlight. Even as a baby, he had a unique voice, his mother, Titania Davenport-Treet, said.

“I could tell his cry from any other child,” she said, adding that God must have given him that voice because he always knew what he wanted to be.

He was quiet but always paid attention, family members said, and he never bothered anyone. He was the funniest guy in the room, and no matter how famous he got, he never stopped putting family first and making sure their needs were met, they said.