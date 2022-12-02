Police used video surveillance and ballistic evidence to find suspect
Police say they relied on video surveillance and cell phone audio and video to find the suspect in the November shooting death of rapper Takeoff.
Houston Police Sgt. Michael Burrow said police also used physical evidence, shooting reconstruction and ballistic evidence to determine Patrick Clark as the "lethal shooter in the case."
Clark, 33, has been charged with murder. Another man, Cameron Joshua, 22, was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon.
1 hr 46 min ago
Police ask witnesses who left the scene of the shooting to come forward
Even though there has been in arrest in the case, Houston police say they would still like to speak to witnesses of the fatal shooting of Takeoff.
"We've boiled it down to over 30 people that were standing outside" when the shooting happened, police Sgt. Michael Burrow said at the press conference. "Literally, every single one of those people left the scene without giving a statement to police."
"We found a few of them that night, we've found others since then, but it's important that those people come forward," Burrow urged.
Texas police official: Takeoff "was an innocent bystander"
Sgt. Michael Burrow with the Houston Police Department said Takeoff was an “innocent bystander” of the argument that led to his shooting death.
“The event was a private party, there was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event, there was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley which led to the shooting,” Burrow stated.
“I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed. He was an innocent bystander," he added.
2 hr 25 min ago
Gun violence everywhere, not just in Houston, needs to stop, mayor says
In the wake of the fatal shooting of Takeoff, Houston, Texas, Mayor Sylvester Turner said gun violence everywhere, not just in his city, needs to stop.
"Gun violence everywhere, not just in the city of Houston, has to stop," Turner said at a news conference Friday. This was a case of a "young man taking the life of another young man for no reason," the mayor added.
The mayor said there is a problem with people "reaching for a deadly firearm" to settle "minor disagreements." Police previously said Takeoff was shot at a Houston business at the beginning of November following an altercation.
Turner said he is glad a suspect has been arrested and charged, adding that he hopes it brings some comfort the family, although it “does not bring Takeoff back.”
“Pulling a firearm can have deadly consequences that you can not undo,” he said. He also thanked people who brought forward tips and information in the case.
1 hr 59 min ago
Houston police charge suspect with murder in fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff
One man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the killing of rapper Takeoff, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner announced at a news conference Friday.
Finner said Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested on the east side of Houston, Texas, Thursday evening. Another man, Cameron Joshua, 22, was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Takeoff was shot and killed outside a business on Nov. 1 after a private party.
"We lost a good man,” Finner said, adding that he talked to Takeoff’s family, and thanked them for their patience as the department worked through facts and the investigation ahead of an arrest.
2 hr 58 min ago
Houston police expected to give update on murder of Takeoff soon
The Houston Police Department will hold a news conference Friday at 3 p.m. ET. They are expected to give an update on the killing of Migos rapper Takeoff.
Takeoff was shot and killed outside a Houston business on Nov. 1 after a private party. Employees at the business previously told police there was a fight that led to the shooting.
The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office has since ruled the death as a homicide, saying the rapper had several gunshot wounds.
Police said they believe at least 40 people were around when the shooting happened and have been asking for witnesses to come forward.
3 hr 4 min ago
What we know so far about the shooting
Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot to death Nov. 1 during a dispute outside of a private party, Houston Police said.
At a news conference after the shooting last month, Chief Troy Finner said Takeoff, 28, was found dead at the scene when officers arrived at 810 Billiards and Bowling downtown. Finner said “at least two” guns were fired in the incident.
“There was an incident that occurred after the party had ended,” Sgt. Michael Arrington said. “There was a large group of people who had gathered at the front-door area, just outside the building.”
Finner said they are still investigating to determine how the argument got started, but they do not currently think that Takeoff was involved in the escalation.
“We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time,” said Finner.
Two other people at the scene were shot and went to hospitals in private vehicles, Arrington said. Those victims, who were not named, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Since then, homicide has been listed as the manner of death for rapper Takeoff, according to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office. “Penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm” has been listed at the cause of death, the office states.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said they have met with Takeoff’s mother.
“It doesn't matter how famous you are. You may not be famous at all,” Turner said. "Anybody who loses his or her life is a life lost, and there are family members and friends who are grieving as a result.”
Finner said they believe at least 40 people were at the scene at the time of the shooting, and have been asking for more people to come forward with information.
3 hr 14 min ago
How celebrities and fans celebrated the life of rapper Takeoff
Family and fans celebrated the life of rapper Takeoff at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, last month in a three-hour, superstar affair.
The memorial service featured performances from Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, as well as a poem by Drake, and words of remembrance from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the founders of Migos’ label, Quality Control Music.
Offset, who along with Takeoff’s uncle, Quavo, formed the trio known as Migos, struggled to compose himself remembering his bandmate, who he grew up with and considered a brother.
Takeoff is regarded by many as the best rhymesmith of the trio, and Jesse Curney III, pastor of the Lilburn church Takeoff’s family attends, shared a story that Quavo once told him about Takeoff’s sobriquet.
Where Quavo and Offset needed multiple takes to get their verses onto tracks, retaking and retaking until they got it right, Takeoff – the youngest of the three – would walk up to the mic and lay down his lyrics in one perfect take. “He was an introvert,” the pastor said, “but he trusted God” to not hold back.
Takeoff’s family members took the podium to offer fond memories of the humble, wise, peaceful young man who always wanted to be a rapper but never fretted over credit or the spotlight. Even as a baby, he had a unique voice, his mother, Titania Davenport-Treet, said.
“I could tell his cry from any other child,” she said, adding that God must have given him that voice because he always knew what he wanted to be.
He was quiet but always paid attention, family members said, and he never bothered anyone. He was the funniest guy in the room, and no matter how famous he got, he never stopped putting family first and making sure their needs were met, they said.