Police used video surveillance and ballistic evidence to find suspect

Flowers, balloons and candles are left near the site where Takeoff was shot in Houston, Texas. (Jennifer Lake/SIPA USA/AP)

Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot to death Nov. 1 during a dispute outside of a private party, Houston Police said.

At a news conference after the shooting last month, Chief Troy Finner said Takeoff, 28, was found dead at the scene when officers arrived at 810 Billiards and Bowling downtown. Finner said “at least two” guns were fired in the incident.

“There was an incident that occurred after the party had ended,” Sgt. Michael Arrington said. “There was a large group of people who had gathered at the front-door area, just outside the building.”

Finner said they are still investigating to determine how the argument got started, but they do not currently think that Takeoff was involved in the escalation.

“We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time,” said Finner.

Two other people at the scene were shot and went to hospitals in private vehicles, Arrington said. Those victims, who were not named, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Since then, homicide has been listed as the manner of death for rapper Takeoff, according to the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office. “Penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm” has been listed at the cause of death, the office states.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said they have met with Takeoff’s mother.

“It doesn't matter how famous you are. You may not be famous at all,” Turner said. "Anybody who loses his or her life is a life lost, and there are family members and friends who are grieving as a result.”

Finner said they believe at least 40 people were at the scene at the time of the shooting, and have been asking for more people to come forward with information.