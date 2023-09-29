The man arrested in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur was identified as Duane Keith Davis, aka “Keffe D,” a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation, told CNN.

Davis wrote a book about the rapper's killing detailing street gang life and the murder of Shakur.

Police found a copy of the memoir while searching a house in July that belonged to Paula Clemons who is married to Davis.

In the book, Davis describes himself as one of only two living witnesses to Shakur’s shooting, the other being Marion "Suge" Knight, former CEO of Death Row Records, who is now serving time in prison for manslaughter in an unrelated case. Knight was driving the car in which Shakur was a passenger when the rapper was shot.

Davis is believed to be the uncle of Orlando Anderson, who has long been suspected of being involved in Tupac’s murder, a charge he denied to CNN before his death in a gang-related shooting in 1998.

In a 1998 interview with BET, Davis said he was in the front seat of the other car — the one that came up alongside Shakur’s automobile — when shots rang out from the backseat.

“Going to keep it for the code of the streets,” Davis said when asked between the four men in the car, who was responsible for pulling the trigger. “It just came from the backseat, bro.”

Three hours before the shooting, MGM casino surveillance video shows Shakur, Suge Knight and their entourage attacking Anderson, an L.A.-area gang member.