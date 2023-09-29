US
Live Updates

Arrest made in connection with 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur

By Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond, Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 1:51 p.m. ET, September 29, 2023
1 min ago

Man source says was arrested in connection to death of Tupac Shakur wrote a memoir detailing the murder

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg and Scott Glover

The man arrested in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur was identified as Duane Keith Davis, aka “Keffe D,” a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation, told CNN.

Davis wrote a book about the rapper's killing detailing street gang life and the murder of Shakur.

Police found a copy of the memoir while searching a house in July that belonged to Paula Clemons who is married to Davis.

In the book, Davis describes himself as one of only two living witnesses to Shakur’s shooting, the other being Marion "Suge" Knight, former CEO of Death Row Records, who is now serving time in prison for manslaughter in an unrelated case. Knight was driving the car in which Shakur was a passenger when the rapper was shot.

Davis is believed to be the uncle of Orlando Anderson, who has long been suspected of being involved in Tupac’s murder, a charge he denied to CNN before his death in a gang-related shooting in 1998.

In a 1998 interview with BET, Davis said he was in the front seat of the other car — the one that came up alongside Shakur’s automobile — when shots rang out from the backseat.

“Going to keep it for the code of the streets,” Davis said when asked between the four men in the car, who was responsible for pulling the trigger. “It just came from the backseat, bro.”

Three hours before the shooting, MGM casino surveillance video shows Shakur, Suge Knight and their entourage attacking Anderson, an L.A.-area gang member. 

16 min ago

Arrest made in connection with 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur

From CNN’s Kyung Lah 

Tupac Shakur is seen backstage after a performance in Chicago in March 1994.
Tupac Shakur is seen backstage after a performance in Chicago in March 1994. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images/File

Police have made an arrest in Las Vegas in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The source, with knowledge of the investigation, confirms the man arrested Friday morning is Duane Keith Davis, aka “Keffe D,” whose Henderson home was searched in July as part of Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s ongoing investigation into the shooting. 

Las Vegas police officials are expected to hold a press conference later Friday, the source said. 

12 min ago

Police took several items in July from a home connected to the man arrested in Tupac Shakur's murder

From CNN's Cheri Mossburg and Scott Glover

A home searched by Las Vegas police in connection with the investigation into Tupac Shakur’s killing is seen on July 20 in Henderson, Nevada.
A home searched by Las Vegas police in connection with the investigation into Tupac Shakur’s killing is seen on July 20 in Henderson, Nevada. Ty ONeil/AP

Police took various electronics and other items from a house they searched in July in connection with the investigation into Tupac Shakur’s killing.

The search warrant, obtained by CNN, names Duane Keith Davis and shows police were looking for “items that tend to show evidence of motive and/or the identity of the perpetrator such as photographs or undeveloped film, insurance policies and letters, address and telephone records, diaries, and other documents…”

The property records show that the target of the search, a home on Maple Shade Street in Henderson, Nevada, belongs to Paula Clemons who is married to Davis, also known as “Keffe D.”

Daivs is a self-proclaimed witness to Shakur’s 1996 fatal shooting.

A law enforcement source told CNN Friday that Keffe D was arrested in Las Vegas in connection to Shakur's killing.

Police took several tablets, an iPhone and five computers from the home when they executed the warrant on Monday. Also taken were USB and hard drives, photographs and “purported marijuana,” along with a copy of “Vibe” magazine about Tupac, and a copy of the book “Compton Street Legends” by Keffe D with Yusuf Jah.

The affidavit requesting the warrant shows police were looking for, among other items, “notes, writings, ledgers, and other handwritten or typed documents concerning television shows, documentaries, YouTube episodes, book manuscripts, and movies concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.”

Items seized from the Las Vegas home also included a copy of the memoir Davis authored detailing street gang life and the murder of Shakur.