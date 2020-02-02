Super Bowl 2020
The best superlatives from the Chiefs' historic Super Bowl win
The Kansas City Chiefs have won Super Bowl LIV, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Their comeback win ticks plenty of boxes in the Super Bowl history books:
- It’s the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in more than 50 years. Their last and only other championship title in the modern era came in 1969.
- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now the youngest player to earn both the NFL MVP award and a Super Bowl title
- Mahomes is the second youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl. This automatically puts in in the pantheon of Super Bowl greats: The youngest QB to ever win it all was Ben Roethlisberger, who was 23 when the Pittsburgh Steelers won Super Bowl XL. That record was previously held by New England Patriots GOAT Tom Brady
- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is now the first coach in NFL history to win his first Super Bowl after at least 20 years of coaching.
Disney to donate $1 million to Make-A-Wish on behalf of Patrick Mahomes
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes finally got to say the phrase he'd dreamed of saying all his life: "I'm going to Disney World!"
Then Disney Parks sweetened the deal. The company pledged to donate $1 million to the Make-A-Wish Foundation on his behalf. A young Make-A-Wish recipient will appear in Monday's championship parade along with him.
Here's your Super Bowl score and prop bet update
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, mounting a massive fourth-quarter comeback that probably left some sports bettors sweating.
The over-under for the total points scored in the game was 53.5,which seemed like a long shot going into the fourth quarter when the Chiefs trailed the Niners 20-10. Here are the results of some other popular Super Bowl prop bets:
(And, for the uninitiated, prop bets are bets made about stuff that doesn't actually affect the outcome the main event. They're usually fun and somewhat meaningless -- unless you have money -- or, more importantly, pride -- running on them.)
Result of the coin toss: Tails (49ers won the toss)
Time of national anthem: An unofficial 1 minute, 50 seconds, according to sports betting reporter Darren Rovell.
First score: 49ers
First scoring play: Field goal
First touchdown: Chiefs
First touchdown scorer: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Shakira's first halftime song: "She Wolf"
Jennifer Lopez's first halftime song: "Jenny from the Block"
Final composite score: 51
Color of the head coach's Gatorade bath: Orange
Fourth quarter commercial roundup
Doritos
Do not attempt a dance-off against contemporary cowboy Lil Nas X. Seriously, he and his high-steppin' horse will out-groove all who cross him -- though Sam Elliott's mustache did its darndest with that worm. Sentient facial hair aside, the competition clearly belonged to Lil Nas X, who scored the Cool Ranch Doritos and left town (also called the Cool Ranch, of course) and set back down the Old Town Road.
TIDE. AGAIN. FOR THE LAST TIME?
At last, our national ordeal is over -- could this be the very last Tide commercial we're forced to endure this telecast? And in this iteration, Charlie Day FINALLY got that pesky stain out of his shirt with Tide Power Pods, which is shocking considering he stained his shirt in his 30s and is now presumably at least in his 70s. And at the end of it, he still ends up with an ice cream smudge on his cardigan. And the cycle begins again.
Audi
Maisie Williams sings "Let It Go," Queen Elsa's anthem from "Frozen." Why? Couldn't tell you. Not a clue. But Arya Stark inspires the drivers and inanimate objects around her to break into song, too. It might be the new electric Audi and the promise of a greener future that stirs her soul. Or maybe it's just a passion for Disney.
Every Procter & Gamble brand
This ad squeezed seven brands into a minute-long clip: Old Spice, Head and Shoulders, Bounty, Olay, Charmin, Febreze, Mr. Clean ... PHEW. Did we miss any? This was exhausting to watch. There's Sofia Vergara, and now Rob Riggle in a muscle suit and hey, is that Busy Phillips again? What were they all selling? EVERYTHING!
Budweiser
No Clydesdales this year -- Budweiser opted to honor the everyday awesomeness of regular Americans who drink the beer. They fight fires, they take the shirts off their backs to give to people without them, they win championships and they drink Budweiser. Most life-affirming beer commercial this year, check.
Jeep
Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring earlier today. But after that, he buckled into Bill Murray's Jeep for a spin around town -- and another one, and another one. The two developed an unlikely friendship as Murray was forced to relive the hellish Groundhog Day premise. At least they did it together.
Third quarter commercial roundup
Bud Light Seltzer
Don't make Post Malone choose between Bud Light varieties. The tattooed sad boy was thrown into sensory overload when the little people in his brain -- who all sport similar face tattoos -- couldn't decide whether he preferred traditional Bud Light or the new, fruitier Bud Light Seltzer. Turns out he didn't have to decide. But someone, anyone, give this man his pretzels.
Tide ... again?
The detergent brand will not let Charlie Day rest. Nor will it let up on the cross-promotion. Day's thrown into 1984, where Wonder Woman tells him to lay off the laundry. Why is Day washing his shirt, stained in 2020, in a mall, 36 years earlier? Will these ads ever make sense? Maybe in the fourth quarter.
Amazon Alexa
Amazon's Alexa voice assistant has only been around since 2014, and yet it feels like she's been answering our questions and recording our conversations forever. She's so omnipresent that Ellen DeGeneres wondered in this ad what people did before Alexa was around (but c'mon Ellen, 2014 really wasn't that long ago). Without Alexa, she imagines, Victorian maids threw flames out windows. Court jesters were left to think up their own jokes. President Richard Nixon's assistant didn't delete those tapes. It all ends with -- what else? -- a pan flute rendition of an Usher song. Amazon got absurd.
Kia
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs got his Super Bowl airtime in a commercial for the new Kia Seltos. He confronts his younger self and tells him it's hard to grow up homeless -- but to believe in himself and his worth to see who he'd grow up to be. If his NFL career is any indication, he did all right.
Planters solves the problem of their deceased mascot, Mr. Peanut
Planters resolved the untimely death of their longstanding mascot Mr. Peanut by ... reincarnating him into a roly poly, so very marketable little Baby Nut.
Seriously, it's called Baby Nut. The ad ran during the first half of the Super Bowl, and as viewers witnessed the divine event, the Planters Twitter account changed its name to Baby Nut and proceeded to publish a whole bunch of memes featuring the new nut's adorable little face. Baby Yoda who?
The rebirth solves a thorny problem for the snack food company. A week and a half before the Super Bowl, Planters announced that Mr. Peanut had died saving actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh from the aftermath of a crash in the company's ionic Nutmobile.
However, the company dialed back their focus on the story line days later after NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. Although Planters claimed the tragedy didn't affect their Super Bowl plans, the company said they would "evaluate next steps through a lens of sensitivity to those impacted by this tragedy."
Several other brands were shown mourning Mr. Peanut and subsequently bearing witness to Baby Nut's return, including Mr. Clean and the Kool Aid Man.
Mr. Clean tidily summed up the story arc in a post-commercial tweet:
"Everyone deserves a clean start. Welcome, #BabyNut!"
J. Lo and Shakira bring the heat to the Super Bowl halftime show
Latin pop queens Shakira and Jennifer Lopez turned Hard Rock Stadium into a dance hall with their energetic halftime show.
Shakira took the stage first, clad in spangly red sequins, and ran through a medley of her top hits, including “She Wolf,” “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever.” Puerto Rican hip-hop sensation Bad Bunny popped up for a moment to collab on the classic boogaloo song “I Like It Like That.”
J. Lo, in a nod to her role in "Hustlers," spun on a pole like a pro before a quick costume change and a J Balvin feature. She sang her biggest hits, including "Get On the Floor," "Waiting for Tonight."
In a poignant moment, Lopez's daughter Emme joined her onstage during "Let's Get Loud." After a quick costume change, J. Lo emerged in a resplendent fur (or was it feather?) coat featuring both the American and Puerto Rican flag (Lopez is of Puerto Rican heritage). As Lopez unfurled the coat, her daughter sang a few bars of "Born in the USA."
Super Bowl ads champion women
Women aren't on the field in the Super Bowl, so at the very least they can star in some ads touting girl power.
Olay's ad starred some superstar women astronauts, including Busy Philipps, Katie Couric, Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh and real-life NASA astronaut Nicole Stott, who retired in 2015. Skin care is important in space, too, evidently.
Oh, and for every tweet #SpaceForWomen gets, the company will donate $1 to Girls Who Code, a non-profit that trains young women in computer science.
Secret donated $529,000 to the US Women's National Team in its fight against pay inequality, so it's no surprise the deodorant brand's ad stars USWNT standouts Crystal Dunn and Carli Lloyd -- the latter reportedly fielded some offers from NFL teams after kicking a field goal in Philadelphia Eagles practice. The gold medalists went undercover as the kicker and holder who score a point in a high-pressure game. But surprise, they're women! And they can still kick with the best of them.
Second quarter commercial roundup
Hard Rock
Hey, we know those people! A heart-pounding Hard Rock spot featured Super Bowl halftime performer Jennifer Lopez, her MLB honey Alex Rodriguez, and DJ Khaled, and was directed by Michael Bay. Remember, the Super Bowl is being played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, so it's a win-win situation for the brand.
Tide
Oh look, it's Tide again -- and the Bud Light Knight, for some reason. Somehow, Charlie Day traveled to medieval times in Beer Brand Land only to be shamed by townspeople for rocking the same stained shirt we watched him complain about in the first quarter. So, does "later" also mean "earlier?" Why has Tide destroyed the concept of time this Super Bowl?
TurboTax
Doing your taxes isn't that difficult. All you need to do is bend your legs inward and shake 'em like you're doing the Time Warp, except taxes are involved. TurboTaxes really wants you to face tax season head on, legs bent, inhibitions abandoned. Dancing it out makes taxes less scary.
WeatherTech
This Super Bowl desperately needed more dogs. You might've heard about this ad -- Scout, the cute pup wagging his tail throughout the clip, underwent chemotherapy for a tumor in his heart. It's almost gone now, and his owner, WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil paid $6 million to thank the folks at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine who saved Scout's life.
Coca-Cola
Jonah Hill was really about to leave Martin Scorsese on read. Scorsese, the legendary auteur of cinema who directed Hill to his second Academy Award nomination, is left wandering aimlessly around a party where Hill has abandoned him. Hill mulls over leaving him there, but then he drinks a Coke Energy Drink, and that's enough to convince him to make good on his promise.
In case you missed it: Hyundai recruited A-List spokespeople, among them famous Bostonians John Krasinski, Chris Evans and Rachel Dratch and, for luxury brand Genesis, super couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Rick and Morty stacked infinite Pringles. Oh, and Mr. Peanut was reborn as a baby nut after his tragic death. But more on that later.