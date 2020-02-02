J. Lo and Shakira bring the heat to the Super Bowl halftime show

Hard Rock

Hey, we know those people! A heart-pounding Hard Rock spot featured Super Bowl halftime performer Jennifer Lopez, her MLB honey Alex Rodriguez, and DJ Khaled, and was directed by Michael Bay. Remember, the Super Bowl is being played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, so it's a win-win situation for the brand.

Tide

Oh look, it's Tide again -- and the Bud Light Knight, for some reason. Somehow, Charlie Day traveled to medieval times in Beer Brand Land only to be shamed by townspeople for rocking the same stained shirt we watched him complain about in the first quarter. So, does "later" also mean "earlier?" Why has Tide destroyed the concept of time this Super Bowl?

TurboTax

Doing your taxes isn't that difficult. All you need to do is bend your legs inward and shake 'em like you're doing the Time Warp, except taxes are involved. TurboTaxes really wants you to face tax season head on, legs bent, inhibitions abandoned. Dancing it out makes taxes less scary.

WeatherTech

This Super Bowl desperately needed more dogs. You might've heard about this ad -- Scout, the cute pup wagging his tail throughout the clip, underwent chemotherapy for a tumor in his heart. It's almost gone now, and his owner, WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil paid $6 million to thank the folks at the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine who saved Scout's life.

Coca-Cola

Jonah Hill was really about to leave Martin Scorsese on read. Scorsese, the legendary auteur of cinema who directed Hill to his second Academy Award nomination, is left wandering aimlessly around a party where Hill has abandoned him. Hill mulls over leaving him there, but then he drinks a Coke Energy Drink, and that's enough to convince him to make good on his promise.

In case you missed it: Hyundai recruited A-List spokespeople, among them famous Bostonians John Krasinski, Chris Evans and Rachel Dratch and, for luxury brand Genesis, super couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Rick and Morty stacked infinite Pringles. Oh, and Mr. Peanut was reborn as a baby nut after his tragic death. But more on that later.