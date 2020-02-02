First quarter commercial roundup

These are the best, most interesting and most talked-about commercials from the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV:

Hulu

Tom Brady lives for drama. That black-and-white photo of Brady's silhouette in an empty stadium? It turned out to be a marketing ploy for Hulu, not a retirement prelude as fans feared. Oh, and after he hawks Hulu's live sports coverage, he drops a small announcement -- he's not going anywhere. Season 21, here he comes.

Tide

It's always sunny in Schitt's Creek until Emily Hampshire wipes her sauce-covered hands on Charlie Day's starchy white shirt at a Super Bowl party. He can clean it later, she tells him. But when is later? Surely not during the commercial breaks -- the Bud Light Knight tells him as much in a cross-promotional cameo. A few decades "later" and a weathered and grey Charlie Day is rocking the same stained shirt. Then "later" never comes -- Tide doesn't condone laundering during the Super Bowl. The ad ends without closure.

Walmart

Try to count the references in Walmart's commercial touting their grocery pickup services. Let's see...we spy The Enterprise (Star Trek), Marvin the Martian, Buzz Lightyear, Bill and Ted, the aliens from "Mars Attacks," Legos, Frank the pug from "Men in Black" ... who did we miss?

Donald Trump

The Trump campaign ran an ad during the first quarter featuring Alice Johnson, a first-time nonviolent drug offender who was granted clemency by the President.

Trump commuted the first-time nonviolent drug offender's life sentence in June 2018 one week after Kim Kardashian pleaded her case in an Oval Office meeting with the President.

The ad featured an emotional Johnson thanking Trump for commuting her sentence.