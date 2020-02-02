Meet 49ers coach Katie Sowers, the first woman and openly gay coach in Super Bowl history

Katie Sowers, an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers, always dreamed of coaching in the NFL. It just took the league some time to catch up with her aspirations.

Now in her fourth NFL season, Sowers sowed her love of the game in small-town Kansas, where she played football with her twin sister.

She competed in soccer, basketball and track and field while studying at Goshen College, around the same time she came out to her family and friends.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Her parents showed her "nothing but love and acceptance" when she came out, she said. But when she asked her former women's basketball coach if she could volunteer coach the team, she was denied because she was gay.

The denial stung. But it's what motivated her to play in the Women's Football Alliance and coach youth girls basketball.

"It led me to a second chance at the game that I originally loved the most," Sowers told NBC Sports Bay Area.

One of the girls she coached was the daughter of Scott Pioli, the former general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. It was through Pioli that Sowers earned her first shot in the NFL as a coaching fellow.

After two years in the coaching fellowship, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan hired Sowers in 2017 as a seasonal offensive assistant -- the second woman to ever hold a full-time coaching position in the NFL.

In the 2019 season, eight women coached in the NFL, including four full-time. None of them were head coaches, but if Sowers has her way, she could make history again.

"My long term goal is to be a head coach and then move on to executive management," Sowers said in a 2016 interview. "It's not a typical path, but then again, nothing about what I'm doing is typical."