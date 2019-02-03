The biggest moments from the Super Bowl

As far as we know, Cardi B isn't performing during the Super Bowl. The rapper has said she turned down an offer to perform during the halftime show out of support for ex-NFL star and social justice activist Colin Kaepernick.

But it still feels like Cardi B is everywhere in Atlanta this weekend. Consider:

She performed her hit "Money" at a Super Bowl party Saturday afternoon, and it was such a rager Patriots owner Robert Kraft even joined her onstage and danced it out.

She opened for Bruno Mars Saturday night at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, which went down next door to Mercedes-Benz Stadium

She appears in a Pepsi commercial which will air during the game

She appears on "Girls Like You," the hit by Maroon 5 -- who, coincidentally, ARE performing during halftime of the game.

The Maroon 5 connection has fueled speculation that Cardi will make a surprise guest appearance with Adam Levine & Co. at halftime. It doesn't seem likely, but you never know. She does like to make money moves.