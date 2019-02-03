The biggest moments from the Super Bowl

The biggest moments from the Super BowlBy AJ Willingham and Brandon Griggs, CNN
The latest on Mercedes-Benz Stadium's roof
As you may know, Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a fancy retractable roof, and a lot of attention has been given to the status of the roof at game time. The latest word, from an NFL official:
On-field warm-ups: Roof closed
Pre-game festivities, including National Anthem: Roof open
Everything after that: Roof closed
That's the plan, assuming the weather (and the roof, which can be temperamental at times) cooperates.
Average price of a Super Bowl ticket sold on on StubHub: $4,380
Trying to score a last-minute seat to the game? As of 2 p.m. ET StubHub still had 369 tickets available.
A spokesman for the online ticket seller told CNN the average price of a ticket sold for the game as of Saturday was $4,380. That ranged from a $2,000 seat in a far corner of the upper deck to $20,000 for a spot in the stadium's swanky SunTrust Club.
Massachusetts remains the top purchasing state, scooping up 18% of all tickets sold, followed by California (12%) and Georgia (10%).
The NFL's big TV ad
The NFL will celebrate its 100th birthday with a Super Bowl ad airing at halftime. The league is teasing the ad with a 10-second clip showing past and present NFL players -- including Jim Brown, Larry Fitzgerald and Michael Strahan -- at a fancy dinner, looking alarmed as some mysterious commotion happens offscreen.
"Oh boy," says a Peyton Manning, peering over his shoulder.
We'll have to wait to find out what unseen horror -- An NFL referee? Colin Kaepernick? The Arena Football League? -- awaits.
Diamonds are a winners' best friend
Whoever wins tonight's game will get some serious hardware. Over the years the official Super Bowl rings awarded to the winning team have grown more and more ostentatious. The most recent, produced last year for the champion Philadelphia Eagles, had 219 diamonds and 17 green sapphires embedded in 10K white gold.
It's like a carnival on the streets of Atlanta
All week long football fans have been packing downtown Atlanta for NFL-sponsored events such as Super Bowl LIVE, a free fan fest in nearby Centennial Park, and Super Bowl Experience, which lets fans run a 40-yard dash, test their vertical leap and other skills from the NFL Scouting Combine.
People lined up for selfies with this 35-foot-tall interactive sculpture of the Lombardi Trophy, which is awarded to the winning team.