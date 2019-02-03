The biggest moments from the Super Bowl

As you may know, Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a fancy retractable roof, and a lot of attention has been given to the status of the roof at game time. The latest word, from an NFL official:

On-field warm-ups: Roof closed

Pre-game festivities, including National Anthem: Roof open

Everything after that: Roof closed

That's the plan, assuming the weather (and the roof, which can be temperamental at times) cooperates.