People were very freaked out by Michelob's ASMR commercial

ASMR stands for "autonomous sensory meridian response," that tingling feeling you get at the back of your neck and over your scalp when you hear a certain sound or experience a certain stimulus. It's a big trend right now, and there are countless videos on YouTube of people whispering directly into microphones and tapping their fingers on things to try and stimulate an ASMR response for viewers.

A lot of people find it relaxing.

Others, well, they find it horrifying. So Michelob Ultra's ASMR-themed Super Bowl ad, featuring Zoe Kravitz in what looks like Hawaii, had a lot of people feeling attacked. Listen at your own risk:

It's not Kravitz that's the problem, it's just that ASMR is not for everyone! For every person that chills out to the sound of someone rubbing velcro or sipping from a beer bottle, there's someone else who thinks ASMR feels like being haunted by a very quiet ghost with no sense of personal space.