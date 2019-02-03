The biggest moments from the Super BowlBy AJ Willingham and Brandon Griggs, CNN
People were very freaked out by Michelob's ASMR commercial
ASMR stands for "autonomous sensory meridian response," that tingling feeling you get at the back of your neck and over your scalp when you hear a certain sound or experience a certain stimulus. It's a big trend right now, and there are countless videos on YouTube of people whispering directly into microphones and tapping their fingers on things to try and stimulate an ASMR response for viewers.
A lot of people find it relaxing.
Others, well, they find it horrifying. So Michelob Ultra's ASMR-themed Super Bowl ad, featuring Zoe Kravitz in what looks like Hawaii, had a lot of people feeling attacked. Listen at your own risk:
It's not Kravitz that's the problem, it's just that ASMR is not for everyone! For every person that chills out to the sound of someone rubbing velcro or sipping from a beer bottle, there's someone else who thinks ASMR feels like being haunted by a very quiet ghost with no sense of personal space.
Netflix says its US viewing during the game is down 32%
Imagine how much worse it might be if this Super Bowl was actually exciting.
Here's who's in that #NFL100 ad
Here's an incomplete list of the current and former players who appear in the NFL's new ad celebrating its 100th anniversary:
Peyton Manning
Jim Brown
Franco Harris
Joe Montana
Christian McCaffrey
Richard Sherman
Michael Strahan
Larry Fitzgerald
Dick Butkus
Barry Sanders
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Marshawn Lynch
Mike Singletary
Brian Urlacher
Deion Sanders
Jerry Rice
Baker Mayfield
Von Miller
Todd Gurley
Terry Bradshaw
Aaron Donald
Tom Brady
LaDanian Tomlinson
Ed Reed
Drew Brees
Odell Beckham Jr.
This Super Bowl could end up being historically boring
You know what makes a football game exciting? Touchdowns. Scores. Points. Any points, really. (Unless you are one of those studied football men who proposes that a low-scoring tie is exciting.) Three whole quarters into Super Bowl LIII, the score is a paltry 3-3. Unless things heat up really quickly (and they could! We're from Atlanta, we know all about eventful fourth quarters), this punter's duel could make history. A few relevant records to consider:
- The lowest scoring Super Bowl in history was SB VII, when the Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Redskins 14-7.
- The first half of this game was the second lowest-scoring first half in Super Bowl history. The lowest scoring first half was during Super Bowl IX, more than 40 years ago, when the Pittsburgh Steelers returned to the locker room with a 2-0 lead over the Minnesota Vikings
- This is the first Super Bowl EVER without a touchdown through three quarters.
- Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Seriously, even brands are making jokes about how boring the actual game is.
Of course, as soon as we say this, something legendary will happen. That's just the way it is.
Why SpongeBob SquarePants was at the Super Bowl
No, you didn't nod off during this remarkably dull football game and plunge into a nachos-fueled dream sequence -- there really was a SpongeBob SquarePants clip during the halftime show.
But for why?
After SpongeBob creator Stephen Hillenburg passed away last year, more than 1.2 million fans signed a petition to have the song "Sweet Victory," featured in an iconic SpongeBob episode, performed at the Super Bowl.
And wow, it happened. Kinda. During the halftime show,a few seconds of the "Sweet Victory" clip played before rapper Travis Scott's appearance.
Maroon 5's halftime show was everything but the kitchen sink
Wow, that halftime show was ... a lot.
In 13 eager-to-please minutes it served up something for almost everyone: rock, pop, hip hop, rap, a drumline, a gospel choir, illuminated lanterns, pyrotechnics, a huge M-shaped stage and artists arriving via vintage convertible and what looked like a cartoon comet fireball.
Headliner Maroon 5 got most of the spotlight. Frontman Adam Levine sped through truncated versions of "Harder to Breathe," "This Love," "She Will Be Loved" and "Girls Like You" (nope, no Cardi B.), shedding his shirt by the end to reveal his sweaty torso and lots of tats.
Rapper Travis Scott joined the proceedings two songs in, seemingly introduced by SpongeBob SquarePants and plunging in from the sky in a flaming meteor. Thirty seconds later, he was gone.
Last up was Big Boi, the Atlanta hip hop prince who made a grand entrance in a Cadillac convertible, sporting a ginormous puffy fur coat and singing "In the A," his ode to his hometown. He then segued into a few verses of OutKast's "The Way You Move" before yielding the stage to Levine, who wrapped things up with "Moves Like Jagger."
So ... how was it? Well, it was no Prince. Or Beyonce. Or even Bruno Mars. The show felt thematically all over the place, like the producers decided to throw a bunch of stuff at the wall and hope that something stuck. Mostly it didn't.
Big Boi looked fabulous, though.
Corn is mad at Bud Light
Looks like the National Corn Growers Association is taking exception to Bud Light's boast that they don't use corn syrup to brew their beer.
This is absolutely the kind of Super Bowl beef we signed up for.
This is why the stadium roof stayed open for the National Anthem
Our favorite commercials so far, Part 2
Pepsi knows it's in a Coke town
It's no secret Atlanta is the Coca-Cola capital of the world. So Pepsi has some cojones pushing this star-studded and surprisingly self-aware Super Bowl ad. "Is Pepsi okay?" is the anthem of many a food-service employee, but Pepsi recruited Steve Carell, Lil Jon and Cardi B to play some defense: It's more than okay, they say. It's OKAYYYYY. Okurrr?!
Also, Cardi B's sparkly dress/nails combination belongs in the Smithsonian.
Pringles, are you okay?
Pringles! They're yummy! Once you pop, the fun don't stop! The robot servants haunting your house are bereft; of souls, of sense, of the capability of feeling joy! Even sadness is beyond their grasp, yet there is no other word for the deep void from which they scream! Eat Pringles!
And by the way, this is 2019, so no commercial would be complete without a tight and well-planned social media tie-in. You can witness even more existentialism on the Pringles Twitter account, which has been (temporarily?) taken over by their Sad Device. Now it's just responding to all of the other Super Bowl commercial brands with increasingly dismal messages.
The Dude abides ... and now drinks Stella
Cheers to Stella Artois for an ad that cleverly plays with the famous drink choices of some iconic characters. Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw ("Sex and the City") and Jeff Bridges' The Dude ("The Big Lebowski") walk into a swanky bar and order not their trademark Cosmopolitans or White Russians but ... glasses of Stella Artois. Like that would ever happen.