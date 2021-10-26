New York City received between two to three inches of rainfall since the nor’easter began hitting the region last night, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference. The city received reports of wind gusts up to 29 miles per hour in Central Park and up to 39 miles per hour at LaGuardia Airport

De Blasio said that his administration was remaining vigilant about the storm, which hit on the ninth anniversary of Hurricane Sandy.

“Hopefully, now, we’ve seen the worst of it,” de Blasio said.

As of Tuesday morning, approximately 200 customers were without power but Con Edison is on the scene, Andrew D'Amora, acting Commissioner of New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM), said.

De Blasio said custodial staff at 250 schools around the city stayed overnight to make sure there were no flooding issues for children heading into class Tuesday morning.

Teams dropped 450 sandbags in key areas like Queens and 4,500 catch basins were cleaned by NYC’s Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Sanitation.

D’Amora said NYC’s Emergency Operation Center opened up Monday night and will be open through the remainder of the storm, adding that the city activated its flash flood emergency plan on Sunday in anticipation of the effects of the nor’easter.

“At this time, there are some roads in the city that flooded but were passable,” D’Amora said in his update on city conditions. The MTA had a brief suspension of service on the Staten Island Rail Service, but no other reports of disruptions to subway trains were reported, D’Amora said.

De Blasio addressed concerns as to why he decided not to hold a briefing Monday night to address storm concerns, saying “What we saw Monday morning has held throughout — we didn't see a major change in the storm.”

“What we've done now is to bring in additional forecasting services, beyond NWS to constantly monitor…the warnings that were being provided during the day on Monday proved to be consistent to what we saw as we went into late night Monday and again Tuesday morning,” de Blasio said.