By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 1:21 PM ET, Tue October 26, 2021
4 min ago

NYC mayor says city received two to three inches of rain since nor'easter began

From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian

New York City received between two to three inches of rainfall since the nor’easter began hitting the region last night, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference. The city received reports of wind gusts up to 29 miles per hour in Central Park and up to 39 miles per hour at LaGuardia Airport 

De Blasio said that his administration was remaining vigilant about the storm, which hit on the ninth anniversary of Hurricane Sandy.

“Hopefully, now, we’ve seen the worst of it,” de Blasio said. 

As of Tuesday morning, approximately 200 customers were without power but Con Edison is on the scene, Andrew D'Amora, acting Commissioner of New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM), said. 

De Blasio said custodial staff at 250 schools around the city stayed overnight to make sure there were no flooding issues for children heading into class Tuesday morning. 

Teams dropped 450 sandbags in key areas like Queens and 4,500 catch basins were cleaned by NYC’s Department of Environmental Protection and Department of Sanitation. 

D’Amora said NYC’s Emergency Operation Center opened up Monday night and will be open through the remainder of the storm, adding that the city activated its flash flood emergency plan on Sunday in anticipation of the effects of the nor’easter. 

“At this time, there are some roads in the city that flooded but were passable,” D’Amora said in his update on city conditions. The MTA had a brief suspension of service on the Staten Island Rail Service, but no other reports of disruptions to subway trains were reported, D’Amora said. 

De Blasio addressed concerns as to why he decided not to hold a briefing Monday night to address storm concerns, saying “What we saw Monday morning has held throughout — we didn't see a major change in the storm.” 

“What we've done now is to bring in additional forecasting services, beyond NWS to constantly monitor…the warnings that were being provided during the day on Monday proved to be consistent to what we saw as we went into late night Monday and again Tuesday morning,” de Blasio said. 

1 hr 5 min ago

The nor'easter's impacts on New Jersey, by the numbers

From CNN’s Taylor Romine          

A barricade blocks access to a road flooded by rain in Branchburg, New Jersey, on Tuesday, October 26.
A barricade blocks access to a road flooded by rain in Branchburg, New Jersey, on Tuesday, October 26. (Matt Rourke/AP)

New Jersey is preparing for a long storm lasting through the night with heavy winds in the afternoon and evening, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday. 

Here's a look at how the storm has impacted the state so far:

  • Earlier in the morning, there were 10 counties under a flood warning, accounting for about 6.3 million residents, while 11 counties are under a flood watch advisory, according to Murphy.  
  • As of this morning, there are about 3,200 power outages around the state, he said, but emphasized that outages are expected to fluctuate throughout the day as higher wind speeds are expected in the afternoon.  
  • So far, most of the state has received about an inch of rain while coastal areas have gotten about two inches. Murphy also said that winds in inland areas are expected to be around 20 to 25 mph, with coastal areas ranging higher from 30 to 45 mph. 
  • State troopers have responded to 188 accidents and 81 motorist aid calls so far, said State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, and asked people to stay off the road if they can. 

When asked if Hurricane Ida changed his mindset in preparing for future storms like today's, Murphy said that each storm is different with different conditions.

2 hr 14 min ago

There have been more than a dozen water rescues in one New Jersey town

From CNN's Laura Ly

(Union Beach Police)
(Union Beach Police)

Police search-and-rescue vehicles are traversing flood waters in Union Beach, New Jersey. 

Police Chief Michael J. Woodrow said such vehicles were used throughout the night with their fire and emergency services partners in making over a dozen water rescues since severe rain and flooding began affecting the region. 

There were no injuries reported in any of the rescues and no one has required any first aid or hospital care, Woodrow said.

“Fortunately our highly trained officers are able to reach traditionally inaccessible areas with these vehicles, especially when time is of the essence. Our playbook was created from lessons learned from Hurricane Sandy as well as other meteorological events,” Woodrow said.  

Woodrow added that the town has gotten “countless” calls for service and multiple vehicles have been submerged in water. High tide is expected at 11 a.m. ET, Woodrow said. 

The police chief said their officers are “more than prepared to deal with any and all emergencies,” given the town’s past experience with severe weather.  

3 hr 27 min ago

The East Coast is getting a nor'easter today. Here's what that means.

A nor'easter is a storm along the East Coast with winds typically coming from the northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms can occur at any time of year but are most common between September and April.

In winter, temperatures associated with a nor'easter can be much more extreme than in the fall, which can lead to more intense storms and snow. The storms can cause beach erosion and rough ocean conditions, with winds of 58 mph or more.

And about that name? According to the National Weather Service, "A Nor’easter is a storm along the East Coast of North America, so called because the winds over the coastal area are typically from the northeast."

2 hr 13 min ago

Where the most rain has fallen so far

Pedestrians walk through the rain in New York, on Tuesday, October 26.
Pedestrians walk through the rain in New York, on Tuesday, October 26. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Here are some of the highest rainfall amounts during the nor'easter so far, according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas in northern New Jersey saw rainfall near 4 inches:

  • New Providence in Union County: 3.95"
  • Little Falls in Passaic County: 3.92"
  • Waldwick in Bergen County: 3.79"
  • North Arlington in Bergen County: 3.77"
  • Oakland in Bergen County: 3.70"
  • Secaucus in Hudson County: 3.66"
  • Wayne in Passaic County: 3.63"

Staten Island in New York has seen rainfall of 3.48", while midtown Manhattan recorded 3 inches so far.

2 hr 24 min ago

"Life threatening" flash flooding and water rescues ongoing in New Jersey

From CNN's Dave Hennen

Heavy rain has prompted several flash flood warnings across northern New Jersey that is producing “life threatening flash flooding,” according to the National Weather Service.

The warnings include over 5 million people.

Reports indicate that more than 3.5 inches of rain has already fallen across areas of New Jersey just west and south of New York City.  

Additional rainfall of 1-2 inches is possible through the morning hours. Storm reports from the region indicate high-water rescues, numerous road closures and rivers quickly reaching flood stages. 

Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Perth Amboy, Somerset and Morristown are several cities in New Jersey that are included in the flash flood warnings.

2 hr 24 min ago

Severe weather causes 2 manhole fires in New York City neighborhood

From CNN’s Taylor Romine

Eight customers in Queens, New York, have temporarily lost power after two manholes caught on fire, a spokesperson for Con Edison said. 

Around 1:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, crews were dispatched to the Ridgewood neighborhood of Queens to the manhole fires, which were caused by severe weather affecting the region, said Con Edison spokesperson Karl-Erik Stromsta. He also confirmed that there were no injuries reported.

Crews are currently working at the site and are expected to restore service around 10:30 a.m. ET, he said. 

2 hr 24 min ago

Flash flood warnings issued in New Jersey

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

As of 7:25 a.m. ET, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued several flash flood warnings in New Jersey.

"Severe flash flooding is occurring in northern Monmouth County right now, specifically in the Union Beach area eastward to Middletown. Do not drive onto flooded roadways, and heed all road closures!" the weather service tweeted.

A flash flood warning continues until 11:00 a.m. ET in central New Jersey, including the cities of New Brunswick, Perth Amboy and Lakewood.

The National Weather Service in New York also issued a flash flood warning for parts of northern New Jersey, including Newark, Jersey City and Paterson until 9:30 a.m. ET.

2 hr 24 min ago

CNN meteorologist explains what you can expect with this nor'easter

The governors of New Jersey and New York have each issued a state of emergency in advance of an anticipated nor'easter this week, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding.

"The winds are blowing all the way down toward the deep south. The winds in Boston later on tonight and overnight could be 60 to 65 miles per hour," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said.

There are two low pressure systems, one of which is already causing the rainfall. The other system is expected to get bigger later on Tuesday, he added.

"It may even get a little subtropical. Not going to get a name, but it'll have a lot of warm water to work with. That's the Gulf Stream. By tomorrow afternoon, things really get harrowing for parts of the Northeast. There will be winds on shore. There will be waves on shore — 8 to 12 feet tall. There will obviously be this rainfall coming down as well; high wind warnings are in effect for the costal areas," Myers explained.

The only good news? "It's not going to be a snowstorm. Because in a month or two from now, those temperatures would be in the 30s, and we'd be shoveling this," he added.

Watch: