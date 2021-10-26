A snowless nor’easter intensifying off the East Coast will bring heavy rains, leading to flash flooding in the New York Metro and extreme winds from New Jersey to Massachusetts today into tomorrow. Power outages will be likely in the region.

Here is what we expect across the Northeast, including in both New York and Boston.

Flooding rains are likely: The rain is already beginning in New Jersey and New York this morning. Flash flooding is being reported in parts of New Jersey, and rain will continue through the day and end overnight into Wednesday. The flash flood watch is currently scheduled to end Tuesday evening. Winds will increase through the day as the system strengthens.

Rain will move out of the area Wednesday, leaving gusty winds through the day.

Further north, Boston will see periods of rain this morning, with the heaviest Tuesday afternoon continuing into Wednesday.

Extreme winds will knock out power: A high wind warning is in place for parts of Eastern Long Island, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. "Widespread power outages are expected," says the National Weather Service. "Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

Eversource Energy is warning that more than 100,000 could lose power in the storm, as early season nor’easters present a greater risk to power lines since the leaves are still on the trees.

“When trees still have most of their leaves, the risk of tree-caused outages with a nor’easter is much higher,” according to Sean Redding, CT Manager of Vegetation Management. “Weighed down by the rain, the leaves act like a sail, causing the tree to bend with the wind.”

The strongest winds in New York will be Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

In Boston, winds will increase through the day, with the strongest winds overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Conditions there will slowly improve late Wednesday morning, with some impacts lasting into the evening.