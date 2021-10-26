Leaders on New York's Long Island are reporting limited impacts from the nor'easter so far.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Tuesday she is keeping a watchful eye on the nor’easter, but she doesn’t expect the effects of the storm to be on the same scale and as devastating as Tropical Storm Ida.

“It is always better to be over prepared…and we always want to stay one step ahead,” Curran stated.

Curran said there have already been a couple dozen power outages in Nassau County. The rain and wind will continue until tomorrow morning, and said they’re “looking out for the potential of fallen trees, fallen limbs, down power lines.”

At least 16 car crashes have already occurred in Nassau County. Curran urged everyone to drive with caution and warned people to be watchful of flooding, which can occur due to high tides around the later afternoon.

Medics and the police department will be on standby to help anyone in distress, Curran said.

Meanwhile, Suffolk County leaders are following New York state’s lead in issuing an emergency declaration as they anticipate worse winds that could cause widespread power outages, downed wires and trees and road issues.

The storm has had limited impact of rain so far that county officials and crews can manage, acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said. However, heavy rain and strong wind create may result is worsened driving conditions and widespread power loss as the winds likely pick up tonight, according to County Executive Steven Bellone.

“You’ve got a storm that is delivering both heavy rains and high winds, which poses significant challenges of course,” Bellone said.

The rain has been heavy enough at points to obscure visibility for drivers, Cameron said. The county saw 23 motor vehicle crashes between midnight and 11:15 a.m. ET.

