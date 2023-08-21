Palm Springs is reeling from the impact of Hilary with 911 lines down since Sunday night and roads closed due to flooding.
"Right now we have flooding on all of our roads. There's no way in or out of Palm Springs and that's the case for the majority of the Coachella valley. We're all stuck. Our major freeway, I-10, is also closed in both directions. This is a very extreme situation at the moment. Our 911 lines are also down. Any resident that needs 911 can text 911 in the city of Palm Springs or they can call a non-emergency number," Mayor Grace Garner said Monday.
Crews have conducted three swift water rescues but there are no reported fatalities so far, Garner told CNN.
With the storm now a post-tropical cyclone, Garner says the water has started to recede. "We are expecting a sun-filled day today and that will really help."
28 min ago
"We're hoping we've seen the worst of it," utility CEO says
As Hilary has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, less than 20,000 customers are without power in Southern California, according to Steve Powell, president and CEO of Southern California Edison.
"Right now the major center of the storm's gone through. And so we're hoping that we've seen the worst of it," Powell said, adding that crews are out working to restore power.
"Our crews are out working right now. Over the weekend, we've already restored nearly 400,000 customers with power. They'll work in the rain. They will only work if it's safe to do so. If there's heavy flooding, they'll assess the conditions," he added.
The company crews are still responding to flooding and rain, and Sunday's 5.1-magnitude earthquake did not add to the disruptions, Powell told CNN.
31 min ago
Hilary now is a post-tropical cyclone but 25 million still under flood warnings
From CNN's Monica Garrett
Hilary is now a post-tropical cyclone and continues to move through the southwestern United States, bringing life-threatening flooding and gusty winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A post-tropical cyclone is a cyclone that no longer possesses sufficient tropical characteristics to be considered a tropical cyclone, but can continue to produce heavy rains and high winds.
Hilary has winds of 35 mph with stronger gusts and is located about 390 miles north of San Diego, in central Nevada, racing to the north at 29 mph.
Across the southwestern US, the ongoing and historic amount of rainfall is expected to cause life-threatening to locally catastrophic flash, urban, and arroyo flooding including landslides, mudslides, and debris flows today. Localized flooding impacts, some significant, are also expected across northern portions of the Intermountain West into Tuesday morning.
Strong winds are expected to persist across portions of the western US today, particularly in and near areas of higher terrain.
All coastal tropical storm warnings have been discontinued. Flood watches remain in place for over 25 million people from Southern California northward to northern Idaho.
40 min ago
Hilary brings powerful winds and rain, flooding California streets
From CNN's Nouran Salahieh and Gene Norman
Hilary has weakened to a post-tropical cyclone that’s still bringing life-threatening flooding and gusty winds to much of the Southwest US, leaving streets like raging rivers and residents ordered to leave their homes.
After hitting Southern California on Sunday as a tropical storm – the state’s first since 1997 – Hilary early Monday was moving over central Nevada, about 390 miles north of San Diego, packing sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said.
Continuing rain is expected to cause life-threatening or catastrophic flash, urban and arroyo flooding in some places, including landslides, mudslides and debris flows. Localized flooding is expected into Tuesday morning across northern portions of the Intermountain West.
“Areas that normally do not experience flash flooding will flood,” the National Weather Service said. “Lives and property are in great danger through Monday.”
Flood watches are in effect for more than 25 million people from Southern California to northern Idaho. Strong and gusty winds are expected to persist across portions of the western US Monday, particularly in and near areas of higher terrain. All coastal tropical storm warnings have been discontinued.
“We are not used to this level of precipitation, generally – certainly not in the middle of summer,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria told CNN on Sunday.
“With what we’re expecting, it may overwhelm us,” he added.
Flooding, mudslides and downed trees and wires already are widely reported across Southern California.
In Palm Springs, 911 lines were down Sunday night as roads turned into rivers. Vehicles hours earlier were seen driving through floodwaters, with their wheels completely submerged.
Once a hurricane, Hilary weakened as it made landfall in Mexico Sunday, where at least one person died, then it crossed over into the Golden State. The storm’s center was roughly 10 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles around 8 p.m. local time Sunday, moving north with weakened 45 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
While the storm has weakened significantly, it’s still battering California with extreme weather as it moves farther inland, bringing continued fears that floods and mudslides could potentially turn deadly.
1 hr 1 min ago
Hilary could help dampen wildfires, but the storm also has its drawbacks for firefighters
From CNN Meteorologist Mary Gilbert
Heavy rainfall enhanced by leftover moisture from Hilary will douse portions of the northwestern US and southwestern Canada dealing with destructive fires.
Enough rainfall to cause flooding is expected to begin late Sunday across portions of Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Heavy rainfall will continue across these states and expand into Washington for Monday and southern British Columbia, Canada, Tuesday.
Heavy rain can be a double-edged sword for firefighters:
It's early Monday in Los Angeles. Here's the latest on Storm Hilary
From CNN staff
Tropical Storm Hilary has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone but "the ongoing and historic amount of rainfall" could still lead to life-threatening and catastrophic flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The powerful weather system crossed the US-Mexico border into California Sunday evening local time, becoming the first tropical storm in the state since Nora in 1997.
The storm pushed into Southern California with fierce winds and heavy downpours as residents faced downed power lines and flooded streets.
Rescue workers have been called out in multiple locations, and while the storm has weakened significantly, it’s still battering California with extreme weather as it moves farther inland — adding to fears that floods and mudslides could turn deadly.
Here's what you need to know:
Where the storm is now: Hilary has winds of 35 mph with stronger gusts and is located about 390 miles north of San Diego, in central Nevada, racing to the north at 29 mph.
Forecast: Hilary is forecast to continue to move north through California and dissipate over central Nevada on Monday, bringing “potentially historic” rainfall amounts along the way that could trigger more floods, landslides and debris flows, according to the National Weather Service.
Rainfall and flash flood warning: Intense rainfall up to 10 inches is possible across Southern California and Nevada through Monday morning, and rainfall up to 5 inches is possible across parts of Oregon and Idaho through Tuesday morning. This rainfall could lead to catastrophic and life-threatening flooding. “Areas that normally do not experience flash flooding will flood,” the National Weather Service said. “Lives and property are in great danger through Monday.” Multiple daily and monthly rainfall records werebroken Sunday.
Evacuation orders: Fire department officials are pleading with the public to heed evacuation orders and stay off the road unless they are in danger. “If we ask you to evacuate, we don't take that lightly,” said Mike McClintock, Battalion Chief with the San Bernardino Fire Department. "Just 12 inches of water can whisk away your car from the roadway." The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued a shelter in place order for some residents because of mud and debris blocking a roadway.
Schools closed: The Los Angeles Unified School District — the nation’s second largest school district — will be closed Monday because of Hilary. So will campuses in the Pasadena Unified School District and the San Diego Unified School District, officials said.
Palm Springs: Three main roads were closed and a local emergency was declared after the city received half a year’s worth of rain in just a six-hour period on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. There have been at least three swift water rescues so far in Palm Springs, police lieutenant Gustavo Araiza told CNN. The 911 emergency phone system also experienced an outage.
In Mexico: Hilary battered the Baja California peninsula on its way north, killing at least one person and causing major flooding in some areas. Mexican authorities have lifted the tropical storm warning for the west coast of Baja California and the east coast of the peninsula south of San Felipe. The warning has also been discontinued south of Puerto Penasco along the coast of mainland Mexico.
41 min ago
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes parts of Southern California
The epicenter of the quake was in Ojai, between Santa Barbara and Ventura,and it occurred along the Sisar fault, USGS data showed.
There were no immediate reports of damage, the Ventura County Sheriff said in a social media post. County aviation units later reported no damage after flying over the Lake Casitas and Matilija dams and the city of Ojai.
Shaking was felt throughout Los Angeles and surrounding communities, according to a USGS tool that allows residents to self-report their experience.
There were no initial reports of injuries or structural damage in Los Angeles, according to the city's fire department. First responders from all 106 stations are in "earthquake mode," surveying their areas and looking for damage to power lines, transportation infrastructure, apartment buildings and large gathering sites.
About 50 miles away in Valencia, the quake felt like a slow roll, lasting about 20 seconds. Residents reported a slow-rolling effect in the Hollywood area, as well.
At least two aftershocks — measuring 3.1 and 3.6 — followed the initial quake.
Earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones said it appears to have been preceded by a small foreshock sequence that began Saturday morning.
USGS seismic reports are preliminary and are sometimes adjusted.