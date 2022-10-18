TOPSHOT - A man falls is seen on the ground after a blast following a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

This booking photo provided by the Stockton Police Department shows Wesley Brownlee, from Stockton, Calif., who was arrested Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in connection to a series of shootings. Brownlee, suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he was apparently searching for another victim, police said. (Stockton Police Department via AP)

Charges filed in Stockton killings

Charges filed against suspect in series of killings in Stockton

By Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Seán Federico O'Murchú, CNN
Updated 4:52 PM EDT, Tue October 18, 2022
A man was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with a series of killings in Stockton, California, police announced. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was taken into custody on suspicion of homicide. Police say he is a Stockton resident. Stockton Police released Brownlee's photograph along with a weapon found in his possession.
What we're covering here

  • Wesley Brownlee, the suspect in a series of killings across Stockton, California, will be arraigned this afternoon.
  • Brownlee is suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in the string of shootings, the earliest stretching back to April 2021 and the most recent reported late last month, officials said.
  • Brownlee, was taken into custody around 2 a.m. on Saturday when he was “out hunting” and “on a mission to kill,” Stockton police said.
Charges filed against Stockton man connected to a series of killings

From CNN’s Nick Watt

Charges have been filed against Wesley Brownlee, who is allegedly connected to a series of killings in Stockton, California.

He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz, and Lawrence Lopez, according to court documents. 

Brownlee is scheduled to appear for arraignment in San Joaquin Superior Court shortly.

Man accused of shooting 7 people in California expected to be arraigned on Tuesday

From CNN's Jason Hanna and Nouran Salahieh

A man arrested in California over the weekend in connection with a series of killings – largely in the city of Stockton – is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, is scheduled to appear in San Joaquin County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday. The district attorney is expected to speak to reporters about the charges after the arraignment.

Brownlee was arrested Saturday, authorities said, in connection with seven California shootings that Stockton police believe are connected by ballistic evidence – the killings of five men in Stockton and one in Oakland, and the wounding of a woman in Stockton – from April 2021 to late last month.

Working off tips from the public, a surveillance team was following Brownlee as he drove around parks and dark places, “stopping, looking around and moving again,” McFadden said. The team watched his patterns and arrested him after they “identified that he’s posing a threat,” said the chief.

Brownlee was being held Tuesday in county jail without opportunity for bail on preliminary charges, including murder and carrying a loaded firearm in public, according to jail records.

The suspect in a series of killings in Stockton was arrested when he was "out hunting," police say

From CNN's Andy Rose and Christina Maxouris

Authorities in California on Saturday arrested a man in connection with a series of killings that claimed the lives of six people.

The suspect, Wesley Brownlee, 43, was being followed by a police surveillance team who determined around 2 a.m. on Saturday he was “out hunting” and “on a mission to kill,” Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a news conference.

“His patterns were consistent with some of the patterns that we have seen,” McFadden said. “(He was) around parks, around dark places, stopping, looking around, moving again. And at that point, we thought, for the safety of the public, it was best to take this person in.”

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was taken into custody by police in Stockton, California.

Brownlee was wearing dark clothing, had a mask around his neck, and had a firearm when he was taken into custody, the police chief said.

“We are sure we stopped another killing,” the police chief said.

The suspect has a criminal history, McFadden said, but added he was unsure of the extent of what history or with which agencies.

The police chief did not share a motive in the killings.

Stockton police previously said they believe five homicides in the city between July 8 and Sept. 27 were related. All five victims were alone and were shot either in the evening or early morning hours, authorities have said. Four of the victims were Hispanic men ranging from 21 to 54 years old and the fifth was a 35-year-old White man.

And two predawn shootings from 2021 were also tied to the string of attacks, police said earlier this month: a fatal April 10, 2021, shooting of a 40-year-old Hispanic man in Oakland and an April 16, 2021, shooting in Stockton of a 46-year-old Black woman who survived.

