An American flag blows in the wind as workers prepare the SpaceX Starship rocket ahead of its scheduled launch from the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on April 18, 2023. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

SpaceX has a few things to consider before Starship is fully in the clear to launch.

First — there's always the weather.

During most launches, the US military helps keep track of the weather. That's true at NASA launch sites on the East Coast and West Coast.

But SpaceX is launching from its own private spaceport on Texas' southern tip. The company is still receiving some government weather support, but it's up to the company to make the call on whether to launch. And even if the weather is balmy at the launch site, high-altitude winds or rough weather along the rocket's flight path could still force a delay

A number of other factors could also derail the launch.

Engineers on the ground will be monitoring data coming in from the rocket all morning. Any blips or identified issues could trigger a scrub.

That's what happened on Monday when launch controllers spotted a pressurization issue during fueling that was caused by a frozen valve.

And even if the countdown approaches the final moments before liftoff, onboard computers could still detect an issue and bring everything to a halt.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also addressed scrubs during a Twitter Spaces event on Sunday: "There's a good chance that it gets postponed since we're going to be pretty careful about this launch."