US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

SpaceX to launch Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built

By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

Updated 8:25 a.m. ET, April 20, 2023
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Is today the day? Here's a look at the factors that will determine SpaceX's Starship launch

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

An American flag blows in the wind as workers prepare the SpaceX Starship rocket ahead of its scheduled launch from the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on April 18, 2023.
An American flag blows in the wind as workers prepare the SpaceX Starship rocket ahead of its scheduled launch from the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on April 18, 2023. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images

SpaceX has a few things to consider before Starship is fully in the clear to launch.

First — there's always the weather.

During most launches, the US military helps keep track of the weather. That's true at NASA launch sites on the East Coast and West Coast.

But SpaceX is launching from its own private spaceport on Texas' southern tip. The company is still receiving some government weather support, but it's up to the company to make the call on whether to launch. And even if the weather is balmy at the launch site, high-altitude winds or rough weather along the rocket's flight path could still force a delay

A number of other factors could also derail the launch.

Engineers on the ground will be monitoring data coming in from the rocket all morning. Any blips or identified issues could trigger a scrub.

That's what happened on Monday when launch controllers spotted a pressurization issue during fueling that was caused by a frozen valve.

And even if the countdown approaches the final moments before liftoff, onboard computers could still detect an issue and bring everything to a halt.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also addressed scrubs during a Twitter Spaces event on Sunday: "There's a good chance that it gets postponed since we're going to be pretty careful about this launch."

4 min ago

SpaceX cleared final regulatory hurdle last week

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

SpaceX cleared the final regulatory hurdle standing before the inaugural launch of its Starship rocket last week.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which licenses commercial rocket launches, announced Friday that it granted the company’s request for an uncrewed flight test of the rocket out of the SpaceX facilities in South Texas. The vehicle, which has already undergone preflight ground testing, is poised to take off from the company's facilities outside Brownsville, Texas — which lies on the state's southernmost tip.

“After a comprehensive license evaluation process, the FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration and financial responsibility requirements,” the FAA said in a statement.

Some background: SpaceX had been waiting more than a year to get FAA approval for this launch.

The company and federal regulators – tasked with certifying SpaceX launches won’t pose risks to people or property in the area surrounding the launch site – have faced significant pushback from the local community, including from environmental groups.

In June, the FAA granted SpaceX one key approval for launching Starship, though it laid out a list of “mitigating actions” the company would need to take before the first launch.

During a call with reporters this week, an FAA official, who declined to be named for publication, said the agency has been overseeing SpaceX’s compliance with the mitigating actions, some of which are still in the works, even as the launch license is issued.

The FAA official also said government personnel will be on the ground to ensure SpaceX complies with its license during the test launch.

5 min ago

What to know about SpaceX's Starship — the most powerful rocket ever constructed

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

The SpaceX Starship rocket sits on the launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas on April 15, 2023.
The SpaceX Starship rocket sits on the launchpad in Boca Chica, Texas on April 15, 2023. SpaceX

Starship is the most powerful rocket ever constructed and something SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has talked about for a decade. There have been elaborate presentations about its design and Starship was described as the vehicle that underpins SpaceX’s founding purpose: sending humans to Mars for the first time.

NASA has already awarded SpaceX contracts and options — worth more than $3 billion — to use Starship to ferry government astronauts to the surface of the moon under the space agency’s Artemis program.

The inaugural flight test will not complete a full orbit around Earth. If successful, however, it will reach orbital speeds and travel about 150 miles above Earth’s surface, well into altitudes deemed to be outer space.

Starship consists of two parts: The Super Heavy booster, a gargantuan rocket that houses 33 engines, and the Starship spacecraft, which sits atop the booster during launch and is designed to break away after the booster expends its fuel to finish the mission.

On this flight, the rocket booster will be discarded into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after liftoff if all goes to plan. In future flights, however, SpaceX plans to recover the vehicle by guiding it to an upright landing back at the launch site.

If successful, the Starship spacecraft will complete a partial lap of the planet, ending its flight with a splashdown off Hawaii.