SpaceX to launch Starship, the most powerful rocket ever constructed

By Jackie Wattles and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 8:45 AM ET, Mon April 17, 2023
3 min ago

If you're in Texas or Hawaii, you could see part of the launch

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

People gather before SpaceX's Starship lifts off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on an orbital test mission near Brownsville, Texas, on Monday, April 17. 
People gather before SpaceX's Starship lifts off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on an orbital test mission near Brownsville, Texas, on Monday, April 17.  (Go Nakamura/Reuters)

SpaceX has a livestream of the Starship launch here.

Folks on the ground near SpaceX's facilities in South Texas can certainly catch an in-person glimpse. Locals are known to line the surrounding beaches in South Padre Island to watch tests, and this launch is sure to draw spectators.

SpaceX has repeatedly warned those in the area, however, to stay away from the "Keepout Zone" — the areas directly surrounding the launch site that have been deemed too close to the rocket to be safe during launch.

The "Keepout Zone" includes the coastline south of South Padre Island and stretches a few miles inland.

SpaceX also issued this warning:

"Those in Cameron County and nearby areas may hear a loud noise resulting from the rocket's 33 Raptor engines firing up upon ignition and as the vehicle launches toward space, but what individuals experience will depend on weather and other conditions."

For those around the world hoping to catch views of the rocket in flight — that may not be possible.

Dr. Marco Langbroek, a lecturer at the Department of Astrodynamics and Space Missions of Delft Technical University in the Netherlands, mapped out the rocket's trajectory and predicts it will fly through too much daylight or the shadow in Earth's atmosphere to be visible from the ground.

But, folks in Hawaii should be able to see the Starship spacecraft as it plunges back into Earth's atmosphere after the flight. The reentry process is known to cause spacecraft to light up as the intense speeds and pressure on the vehicle create a fiery blaze.

14 min ago

SpaceX has been testing the Starship rocket's design for years

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

Starship SN8 during a High-Altitude Flight Test in Cameron County, Texas on December 9, 2020.
Starship SN8 during a High-Altitude Flight Test in Cameron County, Texas on December 9, 2020. (SpaceX)

Development of Starship has been based at SpaceX’s privately held spaceport about 40 minutes outside Brownsville, Texas, on the US-Mexico border.

Testing began years ago with brief “hop tests” of early spacecraft prototypes. The company began with brief flights that lifted a few dozen feet off the ground before evolving to high-altitude flights, most of which resulted in dramatic explosions as the company attempted to land the craft upright.

One suborbital flight test in May 2021, however, ended in success.

Since then, SpaceX has also been working to get its Super Heavy booster prepared for flight. The Super Heavy booster is a gargantuan rocket that houses 33 engines. The Starship spacecraft sits atop the booster during launch and is designed to break away after the booster expends its fuel to finish the mission.

Fully stacked, Starship and Super Heavy stand about 400 feet tall.

This will be SpaceX’s first attempt to put Starship into orbit, building on the yearslong testing campaign to work out the design of the rocket.

25 min ago

SpaceX Starship is targeting 9:20 a.m. ET for liftoff

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

SpaceX is eyeing a takeoff time of 8:20 a.m. CT (9:20 a.m. ET).

Before liftoff, the company has to load many thousands of pounds of fuel need to be loaded with millions of pounds of propellant. It's powered by methane and super-chilled liquid oxygen.

That process began just before 7 a.m. ET.

15 min ago

Is today the day? Here's a look at the factors that will determine SpaceX's Starship launch

From CNN's Jackie Wattles

SpaceX's Starship is seen ahead of its lift off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on an orbital test mission near Brownsville, Texas, on April 17. 
SpaceX's Starship is seen ahead of its lift off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad on an orbital test mission near Brownsville, Texas, on April 17.  (Joe Skipper/Reuters)

SpaceX has a few things to consider before Starship is fully in the clear to launch.

First — there's always the weather.

The company said on Sunday that it's already tracking wind shears that could be too rough to ensure a safe flight. The company lifted a weather balloon on South Padre Island — about five minutes from the launch site — in the early hours of Monday morning to scope out the situation.

But even if weather is balmy, a number of things could still derail the launch.

Engineers on the ground will be monitoring data coming in from the rocket all morning. Any blips or identified issues could trigger a scrub.

And even if the countdown approaches the final moments before liftoff, onboard computers could still detect and issue and bring everything to a halt.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk also addressed scrubs during a Twitter Spaces event on Sunday evening: "There's a good chance that it gets postponed since we're going to be pretty careful about this launch."