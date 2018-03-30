Follow the SpaceX rocket launchBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
So... where's the fairing?
We're basically staring at SpaceX and Elon Musk's Twitter accounts awaiting word of what happened to the fairing. Did it land on the ship? Did it splash into the sea? We'll let you know as soon as we hear the news.
"Never gets old": What it looks like when your neighbors launch rockets
Conrad Gonzales, a chef and restaurant owner in Lompoc, California, gets to watch every launch from his balcony. "The first 15 seconds you can hear nothing, but then the vibration and sound comes," he said.
"It's amazing and never gets old."
Mr. Steven should be under the falling fairing in five minutes, Musk says
Elon Musk tweets an update on the fateful rendezvous between the rocket's fairing and Mr. Steven, SpaceX's trusty ship.
"Mr Steven is 5 mins away from being under the falling fairing (don't have live video)," Musk said.
Elon Musk: "Godspeed, Mr. S..."
Elon Musk just tweeted that the boat — named Mr. Steven — will now attempt to catch half of the fairing with a giant net.
We expected this, but SpaceX hadn't confirmed it: Tracking site MarineTraffic shows the ship left the Port of Los Angeles yesterday. It's was heading for a location denoted as "Iridium 5," a nod to the name of Friday's mission.
And now we wait.
Mr. Steven made its public debut during a Feb. 22 launch. That recovery attempt wasn't totally successful. Musk said the fairing landed in the water "a few hundred meters" away from Mr. Steven.
That $6 million nose cone has deployed
This is a key step in the launch.
As we mentioned earlier, the fairing rests on the very top part of the rocket, and it acts as a shield for satellites during launch. Once the rocket is in space, the fairing splits into two and falls away. Typically, it's left to plummet back to Earth where the ocean becomes its graveyard.
But not today (fingers crossed).
LIFTOFF
The SpaceX rocket successfully launched just before 10:15 a.m. ET -- right on schedule.
T minus 2 minutes
All systems look to be go.
SpaceX has tried to catch a cone with a ship before
From CNN's Jackie Wattles
Mr. Steven, the boat attempting to catch half of the fairing with a giant net, made its public debut last month.
Musk said before a Feb. 22 launch that both halves of the Falcon 9 fairing were outfitted with on-board guidance systems and tiny thrusters, which helped guide them back through the Earth's thick atmosphere. Then they deployed parafoils, a type of parachute, which helped slow the fairing halves down as they hurtled back toward Earth.
SpaceX has not publicly confirmed that it will attempt to land a fairing half on Mr. Steven's net again, but tracking site MarineTraffic shows the ship left the Port of Los Angeles on Thursday. It's heading for a location denoted as "Iridium 5," a nod to the name of Friday's mission. Specific coordinates were not available.
So will it work this time? The odds of Mr. Steven, owned by Louisiana-based company SeaTran, successfully capturing the fairing on Friday probably aren't good.
There's a boat named Mr. Steven helping in today's launch
At least twice, SpaceX has guided fairing halves to soft landings in the ocean, according to Musk's social media pages.
But there's a problem.
"Once it gets into the water, it's quite damaging to the electronics and components inside the fairing," said Glenn Lightsey, a professor of aerospace engineering at Georgia Tech. "Most likely if it gets into the water, it's not usable."
Enter, Mr. Steven.
For Friday's launch a ship, named Mr. Steven, will head out to sea and attempt to catch half of the fairing with a giant net.
Note: SpaceX has not publicly confirmed that it will attempt to land a fairing half on Mr. Steven's net again, but tracking site MarineTraffic shows the ship left the Port of Los Angeles yesterday. It's heading for a location denoted as "Iridium 5," a nod to the name of Friday's mission.