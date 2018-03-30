Mr. Steven, the boat attempting to catch half of the fairing with a giant net, made its public debut last month.

Musk said before a Feb. 22 launch that both halves of the Falcon 9 fairing were outfitted with on-board guidance systems and tiny thrusters, which helped guide them back through the Earth's thick atmosphere. Then they deployed parafoils, a type of parachute, which helped slow the fairing halves down as they hurtled back toward Earth.

That recovery attempt wasn't totally successful. Musk said the fairing landed in the water "a few hundred meters" away from Mr. Steven.

SpaceX has not publicly confirmed that it will attempt to land a fairing half on Mr. Steven's net again, but tracking site MarineTraffic shows the ship left the Port of Los Angeles on Thursday. It's heading for a location denoted as "Iridium 5," a nod to the name of Friday's mission. Specific coordinates were not available.

So will it work this time? The odds of Mr. Steven, owned by Louisiana-based company SeaTran, successfully capturing the fairing on Friday probably aren't good.