The first-stage rocket booster returned safely to a pinpoint landing on a platform in the Pacific Ocean, though SpaceX’s livestream cut out just before the booster touched down. SpaceX confirmed that it was a success on Twitter.

This is a routine maneuver for the company, which frequently refurbishes and reflies rocket boosters.

It’s likely saved the company a significant amount of cash over the past couple of years, and the latest version of the Falcon 9, dubbed Block 5, aims to go even further.

Musk said in May when the Block 5 debuted that the upgraded rocket’s first-stage boosters will one day have the ability to be reused up to 10 times with very little refurbishment. So far, SpaceX has never flown the same booster more than twice.

Watch the moment: