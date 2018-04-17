Southwest passenger Kristopher Johnson just spoke to CNN and recounted his experience on the plane that landed at Philadelphia airport moments ago.

Here's what he said:

We were leaving LaGuardia heading to Dallas. We were west of Philadelphia probably about 30,000 feet, and all of a sudden we just heard this loud bang, rattling and then it felt like one of the engines went out. The oxygen masks dropped and flight attendants did a good job. The pilot came on and said we're diverting to Philadelphia and, you know, there was a serious medical injury. I don't know much about that, but I was sitting in the front. With a couple passengers. We just got the mask on and as soon as we landed, we were thankful. The pilots did a great job, the crew did a great job. They got us down to Philly, and that's when I took the photo of the engine, and it appeared that it just shredded the left side engine completely. So we were coming down -- we dropped probably from 30,000 feet to 25,000 feet, and then the pilot kind of regained control and brought it down safely to Philadelphia. So we got off the plane and onto buses and we're trying to head over to the tarmac in Philly.

He added: "It was pretty scary, but the pilots did a great job."

