Philadelphia airport still in business while passengers are brought inside

A passenger on board Southwest Flight 1380, which was headed from New York to Dallas, tells CNN that the plane was diverted to Philadelphia when the aircraft’s left side engine was lost.

"We left LaGuardia [on SWA 1380] heading to Dallas and we were west of Philly when we lost the left side engine and diverted to Philly," the passenger said.

"Shrapnel hit the window causing a serious injury; no other details about that, several medical personal on the flight tended to the injured passenger," they added.