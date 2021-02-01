Five state-run mass vaccination sites in New York state will be closed Tuesday due to the winter storm, with all appointments to be rescheduled, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

Mass vaccination sites at SUNY Stony Brook, Jones Beach, Aqueduct Racetrack, the Javits Center and the Westchester County Center will all be closed Tuesday.

"This winter storm is already producing large amounts of snow and creating dangerous travel conditions, and it is expected to continue into tomorrow," Cuomo said in a press release. "For the safety of both workers and individuals scheduled to receive a vaccination, we will be postponing appointments for tomorrow at several vaccination sites that are being impacted by this storm. To be clear — no one is losing an appointment —they will all be rescheduled when conditions are safer."

At least seven state-run mass vaccination sites will delay opening until 10 a.m. ET but scheduled appointments prior to that hour will be rescheduled for later in the day, Cuomo added.