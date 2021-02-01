Snow began falling in New York City around 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, and it will continue for around 48 hours, until Tuesday evening.

Intense snowfall rates of 1-3” per hour are expected for New York City, as well as Long Island and Southern Connecticut later this morning through early afternoon.

During intense bands, the visibility will drop to near zero, making travel extremely difficult.

Region could see "thundersnow," which is rare, in the strongest snow bands.