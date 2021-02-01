US
Massive snow storm hits the East Coast

By Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 8:39 a.m. ET, February 1, 2021
The year's first nor'easter could bring up to 2 feet of snow to NYC

From CNN's Gene Norman

The first nor'easter of 2021 is taking shape, bringing up to two feet of snow to New York City and other parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast Monday, according to updated forecasts from the National Weather Service.

A potent combination of heavy snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding will make travel difficult to impossible and could knock out power to some. On a five-tiered scale from the National Weather Service, New York City could see a level five or extreme impacts.

In advance of the storm, New Jersey's governor, Phil Murphy, declared a state of emergency, closing all six Covid-19 vaccine mega-sites, state offices and New Jersey transit. The storm threat prompted similar closures to vaccine sites in New York City.