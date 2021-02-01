US
Massive snowstorm hits the East Coast

By Judson Jones, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 6:59 p.m. ET, February 1, 2021
3 hr 12 min ago

New York City's JFK airport cancels all flights for today due to storm

From CNN's Rob Frehse

All commercial flights at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport have been canceled for today, the New York City Emergency Management announced Monday afternoon.

Officials directed customers to contact their airlines for further information about rebooking.

2 hr 23 min ago

CNN's Bill Weir answers your questions on the massive snowstorm

The first major winter storm of 2021 blasted New York City and other parts of the the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Monday, snarling transportation, shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites and threatening the biggest storm surge since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

CNN's Bill Weir answers your questions from Brooklyn, New York, about the massive storm.

4 hr 12 min ago

Amtrak suspends service between New York City and Boston and Albany due to winter storm

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess and Devon Sayers. 

Amtrak announced Monday afternoon that as of 3 p.m. ET, it has suspended service between New York City and Boston and New York City and Albany, New York due to other service shutdowns stemming from winter storm conditions.

According to a release from Amtrak, the passenger railroad service will also continue operating modified service on select routes in the Northeast on Tuesday due to inclement weather. 

“Amtrak regrets any inconvenience,” the release from Amtrak said.

 

4 hr 22 min ago

Here's what the winter storm blasting the US looks like from space

Today's nor'easter could be a historic snowstorm. As of 1 p.m. ET, Central Park had reported 13.3 inches of snow (8 inches in the last 6 hours) and it was still snowing, the National Weather Service said. CNN meteorologists say it's possible around two feet of snow will blanket the city before the storm passes.

Satellite images show the massive storm crawling up the East Coast of the US. Take a look:

4 hr 41 min ago

How this winter storm is impacting 3 major Northeast cities

From CNN's Ralph Ellis and Gene Norman

A pedestrian walks down a snow-covered sidewalk in New York on Monday.
A pedestrian walks down a snow-covered sidewalk in New York on Monday. John Minchillo/AP

A massive winter storm is dumping snow across much of the Northeast today. Here's a look at how the nor'easter is affecting some East Coast cities:

  • Philadelphia: A combination of rain and snow hit Philadelphia, where 2 to 3 inches of snow had fallen by early Monday. A rain-snow mix in the morning will likely switch back to snow Monday night through Tuesday. The final total expected there is around a foot.
  • New York City: The snowfall, which began late Sunday night, picked up intensity Monday, and snowfall rates could get as high as 2 to 3 inches per hour for the city, Long Island and southern Connecticut. That could create zero-visibility conditions and make travel very dangerous. The city transit authority suspended outdoor subway service starting at 2 p.m. ET Monday. Buses are still operating, but the city and state monitoring the situation closely, said Sarah Feinberg, interim president of the New York City Transit Authority.
  • Boston: A winter storm warning is in effect and the city issued a snow emergency. Eight to 12 inches of snow is forecast, with even more inland. Snow will be heavy Monday afternoon with 4 to 6 inches by Monday evening. A wintery mix beginning Monday night will continue all day Tuesday, changing back to snow Tuesday night. The National Weather Service said road conditions would deteriorate quickly around midday Monday.
6 hr 1 min ago

Nor’easter could bring highest water levels in NYC since Superstorm Sandy

CNN's Brandon Miller

The strong onshore winds from the powerful nor’easter currently pounding the East Coast may bring the highest water levels into New York City since Superstorm Sandy in 2012, which could overtop the seawall. Storm surge from the system has been pushing water levels 2 to 3 feet above normal this morning, and that should increase as the winds pick up more in the afternoon and evening.

“The city should see the highest water levels tonight in the run-up to high tide,” which occurs around midnight local time, according to Bill Goodman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, NY.

The forecast calls for water levels to reach 8.4 feet tonight, very near the 8.5 foot level where water washes over the Battery Park seawall and begins to flood the Boardwalk, according to NOAA data. 

“I’d give it a one in three chance to overtop the seawall,” Goodman told CNN on Monday afternoon, “it is certainly something we will be watching for tonight.”

The current water level forecast of 8.4 feet would put the high tide just outside the top-10 of all time, but the highest since Superstorm Sandy, which set the all-time high water mark at the Battery, 14.2 feet.

6 hr 3 min ago

More than a foot of snow has officially fallen in New York's Central Park

 A woman walks in Central Park on Monday.
 A woman walks in Central Park on Monday. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

More than a foot of snow has fallen in Central Park, according to the National Weather Service in New York City. 

In just the past six hours, the park received eight of the 13.3 inches that have fallen since the storm began.

More snow is expected throughout the day and into tomorrow. 

7 hr 12 min ago

White House has been in touch with FEMA, weather service and local governors in the path of winter storm

From CNN's DJ Judd

At the top of today’s White House Briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall “convened a coordination call with the acting FEMA Administrator and the director of the National Weather Service on the storm system moving toward the Mid-Atlantic region.”

Sherwood-Randall “also proactively called governors of states in the storm's path overnight and into today and she will remain in close touch,” Psaki told reporters in the briefing room.

“Those include Governor Cuomo, Governor Murphy, Governor Wolf, Governor Carney, as well as New York City Mayor De Blasio. She expressed the president’s intent to ensure close coordination going forward among federal, state, and local officials in preparing for and responding to weather emergencies.”

The inclement weather has already disrupted an address Biden was slated to give on foreign policy, which is now scheduled for later this week.

7 hr 13 min ago

New York governor: "It is seriously dangerous and there is no reason to be out on the roads”

From CNN's Brian Vitagliano

Gov. Andrew Cuomo described the situation surrounding the winter storm sweeping across the Northeast as "seriously dangerous."

“It is very dangerous out there, it is seriously dangerous and there is no reason to be out on the roads," Cuomo said at a news conference today.

Cuomo said the roads are dangerous all across the metropolitan areas.

The snowstorm according to the governor is predicted to dump over 2 inches per hour, “which snowplows cannot keep up with,” Cuomo said,” “you can’t keep the roads clear.”

Cuomo said he has declared a state of emergency for 44 New York State counties.

“There are going to be a number of suspensions and closings, and there may be rail or road closings," he said.

Here's a look at other measures being taken in the state:

  • NYC transit authority will be suspending outdoor subway service at 2 p.m. ET due to the worsening conditions.
  • Buses are still operating but the city and state monitoring the situation closely, according to Sarah Feinberg, interim President of New York City transit authority.
  • 90% of flights have been cancelled, according to the executive director of the Port Authority, Rick Cotton.

 