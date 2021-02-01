US
Massive snowstorm hits the East Coast

By Judson Jones, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:13 a.m. ET, February 1, 2021
1 hr 49 min ago

This could be one of New York City's top 5 snowstorms of all time

From CNN's Brandon Miller

A person rides their bicycle in Times Square in New York City during a winter storm on Monday.
A person rides their bicycle in Times Square in New York City during a winter storm on Monday. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

New York City is forecast to get between 18 and 24 inches of snow during this massive storm — which means it could be one of the city's top five snow storms of all time.

A total of 21 inches of snow would land this storm in New York City's top five.

The largest snowstorm on record is 27.5 inches in January 2016. Records go back to 1869.

2 hr 4 min ago

More than 1,300 flights canceled ahead of nor'easter

From CNN's Gene Norman

More than 1,300 flights across the United States were preemptively canceled ahead of the nor'easter according to Flightaware.com.

Major hubs in the New York City area such as LaGuardia, Newark and John F. Kennedy are reporting 70% to 80% of Monday's scheduled flights as canceled.

A potent combination of heavy snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding will make travel difficult to impossible and could knock out power to some. On a five-tiered scale from the National Weather Service, New York City could see a level five or extreme impacts.

In advance of the storm, New Jersey's governor, Phil Murphy, declared a state of emergency.

2 hr 10 min ago

Here is what to expect in major cities along the East Coast today

by CNN Meteorologist Dave Hennen

As the storm crawls up the East Coast, here is what to expect in major cities along the East Coast

New York City: A storm total of 15 to 24 inches of snow

Several inches of snow have already fallen, and snow will continue all day today into tomorrow. Near blizzard conditions are expected this afternoon into tonight, with gusts of wind at 35 to 40 mph. 

Snow begins to taper off tomorrow evening, ending on Wednesday morning.

 Boston: A storm total 8 to 12 inches (heavier further inland) of snow

Snow begins this morning, becoming heavy this afternoon with 4 to 6 inches by evening. Rain and snow will fall overnight, and a wintery mix continuing all day on Tuesday. 

Precipitation changes back to all snow Tuesday night and ends Wednesday morning. 

Philadelphia: A storm total of 4 to 8 inches of snow

A few inches of snow has fallen already. Snow and then sleet will mix in today, then back to all snow tonight and through Tuesday morning. Snow ends Tuesday afternoon.

Washington, DC: A storm total 1 to 3 inches of snow 

Most of the snow has already fallen in DC. A winter mix continues today and continues into tonight. There is a chance of some light snow on Tuesday morning before ending in the afternoon.

2 hr 34 min ago

Vaccines on hold in New York City due to storm

From CNN’s Alec Snyder

Vaccines in New York City are currently on hold for the day due to the snow storm but are slated to resume on Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a morning appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The city could get up to two feet of snow today.

In advance of the storm, New Jersey's governor, Phil Murphy, declared a state of emergency and closed all six Covid-19 vaccine mega-sites.

2 hr 41 min ago

The year's first nor'easter could bring up to 2 feet of snow to NYC

From CNN's Gene Norman

The first nor'easter of 2021 is taking shape, bringing up to two feet of snow to New York City and other parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast Monday, according to updated forecasts from the National Weather Service.

A potent combination of heavy snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding will make travel difficult to impossible and could knock out power to some. On a five-tiered scale from the National Weather Service, New York City could see a level five or extreme impacts.

In advance of the storm, New Jersey's governor, Phil Murphy, declared a state of emergency, closing all six Covid-19 vaccine mega-sites, state offices and New Jersey transit. The storm threat prompted similar closures to vaccine sites in New York City.