This could be one of New York City's top 5 snowstorms of all time

As the storm crawls up the East Coast, here is what to expect in major cities along the East Coast

New York City: A storm total of 15 to 24 inches of snow

Several inches of snow have already fallen, and snow will continue all day today into tomorrow. Near blizzard conditions are expected this afternoon into tonight, with gusts of wind at 35 to 40 mph.

Snow begins to taper off tomorrow evening, ending on Wednesday morning.

Boston: A storm total 8 to 12 inches (heavier further inland) of snow

Snow begins this morning, becoming heavy this afternoon with 4 to 6 inches by evening. Rain and snow will fall overnight, and a wintery mix continuing all day on Tuesday.

Precipitation changes back to all snow Tuesday night and ends Wednesday morning.

Philadelphia: A storm total of 4 to 8 inches of snow

A few inches of snow has fallen already. Snow and then sleet will mix in today, then back to all snow tonight and through Tuesday morning. Snow ends Tuesday afternoon.

Washington, DC: A storm total 1 to 3 inches of snow

Most of the snow has already fallen in DC. A winter mix continues today and continues into tonight. There is a chance of some light snow on Tuesday morning before ending in the afternoon.