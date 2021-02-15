Winter weather is impacting much of the country, but Texas has been particularly hard hit.
Here are some impacts that have been felt across the state:
- Over 2.5 million are without power state-wide, including over a half million in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro alone, where current temperatures are in the single digits
- The entire state is currently below freezing, with temperature ranging from 25 degrees in Brownsville in the south, to as cold as 15 degrees below zero in the Panhandle
- San Angelo fell to 1 below zero this morning, which ties for their 2nd coldest temperature on record, with daily record lows set in many other locations including Lubbock, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Corpus Christi
- Wind chill alerts cover most of the state with wind chill readings ranging from 20-30 degrees below zero in the Panhandle, 15-20 below in Dallas, 4 below in San Antonio and near 0 in Houston
- Both Houston Hobby and Bush InterContinental airports are currently closed due to snow and ice
- Much of the eastern half of the state, including Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Corpus Christi and Brownsville remain under winter storm warnings, with very dangerous or near impossible travel conditions reported
- Snow has fallen across much of the state, including over 10” in San Angelo, its snowiest day on record, 4” in Dallas to tie for the 7th snowiest day on record, and a trace of snow in Brownsville, only the 3rd time since 1898 that snow was reported
