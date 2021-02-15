Dallas/Fort Worth suspends all inbound flights and Austin airport closes
From CNN's Gregory Lemos
Dallas/Fort Worth International and Austin-Bergstrom International Airports are the latest in a string of airports that have been impacted by the historic winter storm bearing down on the state of Texas.
Dallas/Fort Worth International tweeted Monday that all inbound flights were being held at their location until at least 2:00 p.m. ET.
Austin-Bergstrom said it was canceling all flights Monday and tweeted out a short of video snow falling on snow-covered airport grounds
Houston's Hobby airport, who announced early Monday morning that it was closing, an updated tweet said that it will not re-open until at least Tuesday afternoon. George Bush International, also in Houston, also announced early Monday it was closing and later tweeted it would reassess airfield conditions at 3:00 p.m. ET.
In addition to the three Texas airports being affected by the storm, Jackson International Airport in Mississippi is closed as well.
19 min ago
More than 240 cold temperature records could be broken by tomorrow night
From CNN's Hollie Silverman and Joe Sutton
Below freezing temperatures are forecast to affect more than 245 million people in the lower 48 states over the next seven days, with more than 50 million Americans expected to experience temperatures below zero.
The cold air is so widespread that you could travel nearly 2,000 miles from the Rio Grande on the Mexican border to the St. Lawrence River on the Canadian border entirely in winter storm warnings or watches.
There is the potential for more than 240 cold temperature records to be broken by Tuesday evening, and some records have already been shattered.
The heaviest snow in the East is expected to fall from the Mississippi Valley, through the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes. A total of 6 to 12 inches is expected by Tuesday evening from Arkansas to Upstate New York.
Oklahoma City has gone a record five days without climbing over 20 degrees Fahrenheit — they are not expected to top that temperature until Thursday, for a stretch of nine days.
"This cold snap is forecast to result in record low temperatures that are comparable to the historical cold snaps of Feb 1899 & 1905," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
27 min ago
Kentucky governor says there will be Covid-19 vaccination delays due to weather
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the winter weather blanketing his state will cause some delays with Covid-19 vaccinations.
During a Monday morning news conference, Beshear said “this weather is going to slow down our vaccinations,” but he hopes that the state will be able to make up for it next week after the last of the weather dissipates.
As some locations across the state have to push back appointments, the governor said sites are prepared to scale up vaccination appointments next week. “We still hope we will be over 90% for the week, but wherever we are, that next week will be 120% or 135%, it's unfortunate but it's unavoidable."
“We believe that we not only have the capacity, but this is going to be a good test, especially next week with what we're going to see about our ability to scale up, especially at these regional sites,” he said. “They've been designed to do two to three times more vaccinations than we currently have supply for.”
“We've been waiting for these vaccines for so long and it's unfortunate that it's going to push it back a week, but when we look at the at the long term trajectory a week isn't gonna slow us down," the governor added.
Beshear said he is not worried about any doses expiring as the state waits for the weather to pass, but the main concern is if any facilities that are storing doses lose power. “But they all have different agreements and different plans in place, whether they be generators or partners that they can take those doses to."
46 min ago
More than 2.5 million are without power in Texas
From CNN's Dave Hennen|
Winter weather is impacting much of the country, but Texas has been particularly hard hit.
Here are some impacts that have been felt across the state:
Over 2.5 million are without power state-wide, including over a half million in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro alone, where current temperatures are in the single digits
The entire state is currently below freezing, with temperature ranging from 25 degrees in Brownsville in the south, to as cold as 15 degrees below zero in the Panhandle
San Angelo fell to 1 below zero this morning, which ties for their 2nd coldest temperature on record, with daily record lows set in many other locations including Lubbock, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Corpus Christi
Wind chill alerts cover most of the state with wind chill readings ranging from 20-30 degrees below zero in the Panhandle, 15-20 below in Dallas, 4 below in San Antonio and near 0 in Houston
Both Houston Hobby and Bush InterContinental airports are currently closed due to snow and ice
Much of the eastern half of the state, including Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Corpus Christi and Brownsville remain under winter storm warnings, with very dangerous or near impossible travel conditions reported
Snow has fallen across much of the state, including over 10” in San Angelo, its snowiest day on record, 4” in Dallas to tie for the 7th snowiest day on record, and a trace of snow in Brownsville, only the 3rd time since 1898 that snow was reported
53 min ago
"What we're facing is three winter storms in seven days," Kentucky state official says
From CNN's Amanda Watts
“What we're facing is three winter storms in seven days,” Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said during a Monday morning news conference.
Kentucky is currently experiencing it’s second storm of three.
“We had what amounted to an intermission, actually, between the winter storms this weekend,” Gray said. “That enabled our highway crews to get a bit of rest and make some headway in clearing fallen limbs and trees, for example, and restocking our salt supplies.”
But Gray said that was just a short break. Later today, snowfall is anticipated to drop faster than road crews will be able to clear it.
Gov. Andy Beshear pleaded with residents to stay off the roads and to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning, “those are casualties we don't want to see. We did not make it through almost a year of a pandemic to lose people to a snow or an ice storm.”
Beshear said “The National Guard has been alerted and our soldiers are standing by with equipment ready to assist if necessary. In fact, we just had to stand up our first unit in Ashland, which is going to be going door to door to check on those that are more remote and have lost power and will be transporting people to warming stations, if necessary.”
Highway crews have been out “working under these difficult conditions,” Gray said, adding, “We have good equipment. We have great people. We have some 2,000 front line employees committed to this work today. More than 1,000 pieces of equipment, supplemented by 400 contract plow operators, but we still, despite this, we need everyone's help.”
“We asked you to do your part,” Gray said. “The main thing you can do as a citizen is to stay off the roadways if you don't have to be on them.”
1 hr ago
Power outages in Houston will likely continue through tomorrow, city's office of emergency management says
From CNN's Gregory Lemos
The Houston Office of Emergency Management said Monday it expects power outages throughout the city to continue through Tuesday.
"Power outages will likely be reoccurring throughout Monday and Tuesday. We are experiencing winter weather for which we have not experienced in decades," HOEM tweeted Monday.
More than 2.3 million people live in Houston, the state's most populous city, according to census.gov.
The state of Texas is currently experiencing a mixture of power outages and rolling blackouts.
There are currently more than 2.6 million households without power in the state, according to poweroutage.us.
44 min ago
At least 7 states have issued emergency declarations
From CNN's Hollie Silverman and Joe Sutton
Nearly 170 million people are under winter weather advisories Monday, with icy roads, power outages, and dangerously low temperatures threatening to snarl traffic and paralyze cities from coast to coast.
The severe winter weather has sparked emergency declarations in at least seven states, including Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi and Texas — which has borne the brunt of the cold weather.
Officials in Harris County, Texas, warned residents during a press conference Sunday night to stay indoors.
"The window to prepare for this historic storm has closed as the time to hunker down is here," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said, adding that the dual threat of ice on the ground and extreme cold weather is going to pose "serious challenges."
The Houston area has been hit especially hard. Both airports are closed and city police responded to more than 130 traffic accidents Sunday night, Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet.
A 10-car pileup on Interstate 45, south of downtown, was just one of many incidents on icy roads.
"Please avoid traveling until this severe weather event subsides," Acevedo said.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who declared a state of emergency earlier in the day, echoed the chief's orders.
"Please stay off the roads tonight and through tomorrow. This is serious! The roads are dangerous!"