Snow covers the streets after a storm Monday, February 15, in Fort Worth, Texas. Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram/AP

Dallas/Fort Worth International and Austin-Bergstrom International Airports are the latest in a string of airports that have been impacted by the historic winter storm bearing down on the state of Texas.

Dallas/Fort Worth International tweeted Monday that all inbound flights were being held at their location until at least 2:00 p.m. ET.

Austin-Bergstrom said it was canceling all flights Monday and tweeted out a short of video snow falling on snow-covered airport grounds

Houston's Hobby airport, who announced early Monday morning that it was closing, an updated tweet said that it will not re-open until at least Tuesday afternoon. George Bush International, also in Houston, also announced early Monday it was closing and later tweeted it would reassess airfield conditions at 3:00 p.m. ET.

In addition to the three Texas airports being affected by the storm, Jackson International Airport in Mississippi is closed as well.