Winter weather blasts the US

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Millions without power as winter weather blasts the US

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 11:18 a.m. ET, February 15, 2021
15 min ago

More than 2.5 million are without power in Texas

From CNN's Dave Hennen|

A woman walks through falling snow in San Antonio, Sunday, February 14.
A woman walks through falling snow in San Antonio, Sunday, February 14. Eric Gay/AP

Winter weather is impacting much of the country, but Texas has been particularly hard hit. 

Here are some impacts that have been felt across the state:

  • Over 2.5 million are without power state-wide, including over a half million in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro alone, where current temperatures are in the single digits
  • The entire state is currently below freezing, with temperature ranging from 25 degrees in Brownsville in the south, to as cold as 15 degrees below zero in the Panhandle
  • San Angelo fell to 1 below zero this morning, which ties for their 2nd coldest temperature on record, with daily record lows set in many other locations including Lubbock, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Corpus Christi
  • Wind chill alerts cover most of the state with wind chill readings ranging from 20-30 degrees below zero in the Panhandle, 15-20 below in Dallas, 4 below in San Antonio and near 0 in Houston
  • Both Houston Hobby and Bush InterContinental airports are currently closed due to snow and ice
  • Much of the eastern half of the state, including Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Corpus Christi and Brownsville remain under winter storm warnings, with very dangerous or near impossible travel conditions reported
  • Snow has fallen across much of the state, including over 10” in San Angelo, its snowiest day on record, 4” in Dallas to tie for the 7th snowiest day on record, and a trace of snow in Brownsville, only the 3rd time since 1898 that snow was reported

Read more about about the winter weather and its impacts here.

22 min ago

"What we're facing is three winter storms in seven days," Kentucky state official says

From CNN's Amanda Watts

City workers use shovels to chip away at ice on the sidewalk in downtown Louisville on February 11, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
City workers use shovels to chip away at ice on the sidewalk in downtown Louisville on February 11, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

“What we're facing is three winter storms in seven days,” Jim Gray, secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said during a Monday morning news conference.

Kentucky is currently experiencing it’s second storm of three.

“We had what amounted to an intermission, actually, between the winter storms this weekend,” Gray said. “That enabled our highway crews to get a bit of rest and make some headway in clearing fallen limbs and trees, for example, and restocking our salt supplies.” 

But Gray said that was just a short break. Later today, snowfall is anticipated to drop faster than road crews will be able to clear it.

Gov. Andy Beshear pleaded with residents to stay off the roads and to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning, “those are casualties we don't want to see. We did not make it through almost a year of a pandemic to lose people to a snow or an ice storm.”

Beshear said “The National Guard has been alerted and our soldiers are standing by with equipment ready to assist if necessary. In fact, we just had to stand up our first unit in Ashland, which is going to be going door to door to check on those that are more remote and have lost power and will be transporting people to warming stations, if necessary.”

Highway crews have been out “working under these difficult conditions,” Gray said, adding, “We have good equipment. We have great people. We have some 2,000 front line employees committed to this work today. More than 1,000 pieces of equipment, supplemented by 400 contract plow operators, but we still, despite this, we need everyone's help.” 

“We asked you to do your part,” Gray said. “The main thing you can do as a citizen is to stay off the roadways if you don't have to be on them.”

29 min ago

Power outages in Houston will likely continue through tomorrow, city's office of emergency management says

From CNN's Gregory Lemos 

The Houston Office of Emergency Management said Monday it expects power outages throughout the city to continue through Tuesday.  

"Power outages will likely be reoccurring throughout Monday and Tuesday. We are experiencing winter weather for which we have not experienced in decades," HOEM tweeted Monday.  

More than 2.3 million people live in Houston, the state's most populous city, according to census.gov.  

The state of Texas is currently experiencing a mixture of power outages and rolling blackouts. 

There are currently more than 2.6 million households without power in the state, according to poweroutage.us. 

13 min ago

At least 7 states have issued emergency declarations

From CNN's Hollie Silverman and Joe Sutton

Vehicles work to clear an intersection during a winter storm Sunday, February 14, in Oklahoma City.
Vehicles work to clear an intersection during a winter storm Sunday, February 14, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki/AP

Nearly 170 million people are under winter weather advisories Monday, with icy roads, power outages, and dangerously low temperatures threatening to snarl traffic and paralyze cities from coast to coast.

The severe winter weather has sparked emergency declarations in at least seven states, including Alabama, Oregon, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi and Texas  — which has borne the brunt of the cold weather.

Officials in Harris County, Texas, warned residents during a press conference Sunday night to stay indoors.

"The window to prepare for this historic storm has closed as the time to hunker down is here," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said, adding that the dual threat of ice on the ground and extreme cold weather is going to pose "serious challenges."

The Houston area has been hit especially hard. Both airports are closed and city police responded to more than 130 traffic accidents Sunday night, Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a tweet.

A 10-car pileup on Interstate 45, south of downtown, was just one of many incidents on icy roads.

"Please avoid traveling until this severe weather event subsides," Acevedo said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who declared a state of emergency earlier in the day, echoed the chief's orders.

"Please stay off the roads tonight and through tomorrow. This is serious! The roads are dangerous!"