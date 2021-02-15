At least 5 major US airports have now closed due to snow and ice

A driver's best bet is to stay home when wintry weather coats the roads in snow and ice. For those who must go out, it's important to plan. AAA recommends motorists pack a winter driving kit that includes:

A bag of abrasive material (sand, salt or cat litter), a snow shovel and traction mats

An ice scraper and window washing liquid

Booster cables

A flashlight, along with warning flares or triangles

A cellphone and charger

Extra set of gloves and a blanket

Emergency food supplies such as power bars, beef jerky and other foods you can eat in your vehicle. Also carry water with you.

Here's some advice for when you're out on the road:

Parking: Try to ease your vehicle out of parking spaces without spinning the wheels. Drive back and forth for several feet in either direction to clear a path. Spread sand or salt near the wheels if additional traction is needed.

Ice on your vehicle: Iced-over vehicles can limit driver visibility, and ice flying off cars can be hazardous to fellow drivers, so de-ice vehicles before driving.

Driving: If you have to drive in conditions with low visibility, go slowly with your headlights on low beam, AAA advises. Allow at least double the usual following distance between cars. Never use cruise control on a slick surface.

Steering around an obstruction is often safer than braking suddenly at speeds above 25 mph on a slippery surface, according to AAA's pamphlet "How to Go on Ice and Snow" (PDF).

When you do brake, don't remove your foot from the brake or pump the pedal if you have anti-lock brakes, AAA advises. Drivers of cars that don't have anti-lock brakes should keep their heel on the floor and apply firm pressure to the brake pedal to the threshold of locking.

In case of skidding, steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go, keeping your eyes on your travel path. And don't slam on the brakes; you're likely to make it harder to get back in control.