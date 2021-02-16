US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Millions without power as US braces for another winter storm

By Meg Wagner, Judson Jones and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:12 a.m. ET, February 16, 2021
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Another winter storm is coming. Here's what to expect in the Dallas area.

As the winter storm that blanketed parts of the South and Central US moves toward the Northeast today, a system that has been pouring cold precipitation on the West Coast is expected to take its place,

The National Weather Service in Dallas said a winter storm warning will go into effect tonight and stay in place through Thursday morning.

"Heavy mixed precipitation is expected," the service warned.

Here's the latest update from the National Weather Service in Dallas:

"A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 6 PM Tuesday Evening through 6 AM Thursday morning for the entire region. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with 2-6 inches of total snow accumulations where the heaviest accumulations located northeast of the Metroplex. Total ice accumulations of .10 to .25 inches are expected, with the highest accumulations of ice expected in the Waco/Temple/Killeen areas northeast to Palestine and Canton.”
16 min ago

The Houston Chronicle, which produced a print paper throughout Hurricane Harvey, lost power

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

Texas, a state not used to the amount of snow it has seen, has suffered some of the worst impact from the storm.

More than 4.1 million customers are without power, according to Poweroutages.US, and daily life has been heavily impacted by the cold and the outages.

The Houston Chronicle informed subscribers Monday that it had been without power since 2 a.m. and that it didn't expect to be able to produce a printed newspaper for Tuesday, according to a notice to subscribers.

"Even during Hurricane Harvey, our facility never lost power and we never stopped producing the print edition, but each weather emergency brings its own twists," the newspaper wrote.

The cold even interrupted cellular service in Fort Bend County on Monday night, Fort Bend County Judge KP George wrote on his verified Twitter account.

"Cell phone service is starting to break down over the region as back-up generators at towers are freezing or running out of fuel or both," Judge George tweeted.

For Jamie Taylor, a mother of five in Dallas, the more than 18-hour power outage meant caring for her family in 45 degree temperatures inside her apartment.

"Currently wearing a sweatsuit, 2 robes, knee high Ugg boots and a beanie. We're surviving on cereal and chips. Only slightly losing it," she tweeted along with a photo of herself.

24 min ago

More than 4 million customers are without power. Here's how to stay safe if you lose it.

From CNN's Scottie Andrew

More than 4.7 million customers are without power across the US as many states are dealing with extreme cold. In Texas alone, over 4 million are without power, and temperatures are well below freezing across the entire state.

If you lose power, here are some tops to stay safe:

  • Stay home: Staying indoors is your best bet at staying safe during a winter power outage, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
  • Take stock of the essentials: In case the power outage lasts a few days, you should have the following on hand: A three- to seven-day supply of food and water, flashlight and extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, extra medicine and first-aid supplies.
  • Stay warm: Layer up — it's going to get cold. In extreme cold, the Houston Office of Emergency Management recommends wearing at least three layers of tops, plus an outer layer to block out wind, and two layers of bottoms. A hat, gloves and a warm face mask are musts, too.
  • Be careful of carbon monoxide: Generators can release poisonous carbon monoxide if you use them inside your home. If you're using one this week, keep it outside, about 20 feet away from your home, the CDC advises.
34 min ago

About 200 million people across the US remain under some sort of weather-related alert

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

winter storm that has pummeled much of the United States will move through the Northeast on Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction across some states unaccustomed to such harsh weather.

As snow blankets typically temperate states like Texas and Oklahoma and power outages cause misery in Louisiana, about 200 million people remain under some sort of weather-related alert.

The storm is expected to move out through the Northeast late Tuesday, leaving a trail of heavy snow and ice in its path, CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin said.

Temperatures are expected to rise as it moves — though record cold mornings and afternoons will linger through Saturday, Mauldin said. Millions are bracing for temperatures that feel below zero through late in the week.

But once the low-pressure system leaves states like Texas and Oklahoma, a system that has been pouring cold precipitation on the West Coast is expected to take its place with more wintry mischief, Maudlin said.

"I'm almost certain that we are slowly watching one of the first billion-dollar weather disaster of 2021 unfold," Mauldin said

This infrared satellite imagery shows the storm exiting through the Northeast and the next one swinging into Texas:

24 min ago

More winter weather will hit parts of the South and Central US today

winter storm that has pummeled much of the United States will move through the Northeast on Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction across some states unaccustomed to such harsh weather.

The storm blanketed typically temperate states like Texas and Oklahoma and power outages caused misery in Louisiana — and now the area is bracing for another bout of winter weather.

The National Weather Center warned that "another out of significant winter weather" is expected to hit parts of the South, the Mississippi Valley and the Ohio Valley today through Thursday.

Here's a look at what you can expect in these areas: