Texas, a state not used to the amount of snow it has seen, has suffered some of the worst impact from the storm.

More than 4.1 million customers are without power, according to Poweroutages.US, and daily life has been heavily impacted by the cold and the outages.

The Houston Chronicle informed subscribers Monday that it had been without power since 2 a.m. and that it didn't expect to be able to produce a printed newspaper for Tuesday, according to a notice to subscribers.

"Even during Hurricane Harvey, our facility never lost power and we never stopped producing the print edition, but each weather emergency brings its own twists," the newspaper wrote.

The cold even interrupted cellular service in Fort Bend County on Monday night, Fort Bend County Judge KP George wrote on his verified Twitter account.

"Cell phone service is starting to break down over the region as back-up generators at towers are freezing or running out of fuel or both," Judge George tweeted.

For Jamie Taylor, a mother of five in Dallas, the more than 18-hour power outage meant caring for her family in 45 degree temperatures inside her apartment.

"Currently wearing a sweatsuit, 2 robes, knee high Ugg boots and a beanie. We're surviving on cereal and chips. Only slightly losing it," she tweeted along with a photo of herself.