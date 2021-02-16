As the winter storm that blanketed parts of the South and Central US moves toward the Northeast today, a system that has been pouring cold precipitation on the West Coast is expected to take its place,
The National Weather Service in Dallas said a winter storm warning will go into effect tonight and stay in place through Thursday morning.
"Heavy mixed precipitation is expected," the service warned.
Here's the latest update from the National Weather Service in Dallas:
"A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 6 PM Tuesday Evening through 6 AM Thursday morning for the entire region. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with 2-6 inches of total snow accumulations where the heaviest accumulations located northeast of the Metroplex. Total ice accumulations of .10 to .25 inches are expected, with the highest accumulations of ice expected in the Waco/Temple/Killeen areas northeast to Palestine and Canton.”