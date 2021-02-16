Texas grid operator say it's "optimistic" about power restorations — but local leaders are frustrated
From CNN's Gregory Lemos
Following a severe winter weather event and deadly power outages, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said Tuesday it is "optimistic about power restoration" throughout the state.
"The number of controlled outages we have to do remains high. We are optimistic that we will be able to reduce the number throughout the day," ERCOT Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin said in a tweet Tuesday.
ERCOT said they expect to “restore some customers” Tuesday afternoon with wind, solar, and thermal power sources but “the amount we restore will depend on how much generation is actually able to come online.
ERCOT is the major grid operator in Texas and controls about 90% of the state’s electric load. ERCOT announced Monday that rolling power outages would be implemented to reduce demand on the system and has been implementing rolling blackouts since, a move that has drawn criticism from local officials.
The mayor of Texas' largest population hub said he was "angry and frustrated" about the power outages in his city.
"The City does not control the Texas Power Grid. We do not oversee ERCOT which manages and serves as the traffic cop for the electric grid. That is the Governor and the State of Texas. I know people are angry and frustrated. So am I," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted Tuesday.
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson also expressed frustration and ripped ERCOT's lack of communication saying "people are suffering, and they need some idea of what to expect."
"I have been as frustrated as everyone else today. I know this has been extraordinarily difficult. These power outages are unacceptable, and ERCOT needs to answer for them,” Johnson tweeted Tuesday.
Houston's Police Chief Art Acevedo also weighed calling the power outages a "failure of the electrical grid" and blamed local leaders.
There are currently more than 4.4 million Texas households without power.
States across the nation are forced to delay Covid-19 vaccinations due to weather
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
As the nation continues to deal with extreme winter weather, many states across the country have been forced to delay Covid-19 vaccinations. Below is a quick look at how some states are responding to the weather.
Texas
On Monday, the winter storm cut power to the Harris County Public Health Department building and the backup generator also failed, putting over 8,400 coronavirus vaccines in jeopardy of spoiling, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. The county quickly began farming out the doses to local hospitals, universities and jails to administer.
Dallas County was forced to close its Fair Park vaccination site through Wednesday, according to a county press release.
Also in the state, no first dose coronavirus vaccines are being shipped to the City of Corpus Christi and the Nueces County Public Health District on Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather, according to a news release from the city.
In San Antonio, the city postponed vaccine appointments at the Alamodome until Saturday due to the storm, according to a statement from the city.
Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Department of Health tweeted “Due to inclement weather, some COVID-19 vaccine PODS will have adjusted hours or temporary closures throughout the week in order to ensure public safety is a priority consideration.”
The state continues to update their Inclement Weather Updates here.
Missouri
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said on Monday that the state has canceled all of its Covid-19 mass vaccination events scheduled for Monday through Friday, due to extreme winter weather.
“Missouri is experiencing severe winter weather that makes driving dangerous and threatens the health and safety of anyone exposed to the cold. These conditions will also likely delay some vaccine shipments,” Gov. Parson said. “We want to protect the safety of everyone involved in the mass vaccination events, from the patients being vaccinated to the volunteers who generously support these events.”
Kentucky
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the winter weather blanketing his state will cause some delays with Covid-19 vaccinations. During a Monday morning news conference, Beshear said “this weather is going to slow down our vaccinations,” but he hopes that the state will be able to make up for it next week after the last of the weather dissipates.
In Louisville, the LouVax vaccination site at Broadbent Arena will be closed Tuesday, the mayor said in a release.
Tennessee
The state’s department of health said several counties are closed on Tuesday, which in turn means they have been forced to cancel Covid-19 testing and vaccinations. A tweet from the department said those who had appointments for Tuesday will be contacted and appointments will be rescheduled.
Alabama
Alabama Public Health said due to the weather across the state, several counties have had to delay vaccinations. A full readout of each county can be found here.
Mississippi
“Due to hazardous weather conditions, all MSDH drive-through vaccination sites will be closed Tuesday with the exception of the Coast Coliseum site in Harrison County. Canceled appointments at all other sites will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on an alternate day,” the Mississippi Department of Health tweeted.
South Carolina
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released a statement last week saying, “severe weather may delay the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine shipments over the next few days. Severe weather has the potential to impact the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Louisville that are vaccine shipping hubs for several southeastern states. The majority of hospitals and large vaccine providers in South Carolina receive their vaccine shipments directly from the federal government, and any shipping delays are beyond DHEC's control.”
The department warned residents it may need to reschedule appointments to accommodate.
How the next winter storm will impact the Houston area
As the winter storm that blanketed parts of the South and Central US moves toward the Northeast today, a system that has been pouring cold precipitation on the West Coast is expected to take its place,
The National Weather Service in Houston said the storm will impact the region starting tonight through Thursday morning.
The service warned that roads and bridges will ice first.
Here's a look at what the Houston area expects thought through Thursday:
FedEx says severe weather is impacting operations in the US
From CNN's Richard Davis
Severe weather across the US is continuing to impact FedEx’s operations, including the ability to pick up and deliver in certain cities, according to a statement from the company.
FedEx also says that it has contingency plans to lessen the effect on operations and service and “implementing those plans as we’re able.”
“The safety of our team members is our top priority as we work to provide the best possible service for our customers,” the company said in the statement.
Early morning imagery from space reveals the snow blanketing the US
As the sun rose this morning, it illuminated the broad swath of snow (white) captured by NOAA's weather satellite as low clouds (yellow) moved across the region.
Winter weather has killed 3 people and caused more than 550 car crashes in Houston so far
From CNN's Gregory Lemos
There have been 553 car crashes, two officers have been injured from ice falls and three people are dead as a result of severe winter weather that began Sunday in Houston, Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted Tuesday.
"Our roadways are still very icy. Please avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary," Acevedo said.
Acevedo said the reported deaths involved one homeless person and two people who died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also issued a warning to residents not to get on the roads.
"The roads are very dangerous this morning. Please wait a few hours before moving around if you must be out," Turner tweeted Tuesday.
Nearly three-quarters of contiguous US covered in snow
This is the highest coverage area in the historical record, which goes back to 2003, and uses a combination of ground reports, airborne and satellite measurements.
According to the analysis made at 6 a.m. ET this morning, snow cover was shown in 45 of the 48 states in the continental US. The only three states without snow cover are Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
Dallas Stars hockey game postponed again due to power outages
From CNN's Wayne Sterling
The Dallas Stars home game against the Nashville Predators Tuesday night has been postponed due to the continued power outages in the Dallas area caused by severe weather, the NHL announced Tuesday.
Monday's game between the two teams was also postponed due to the extreme weather and power outages.
Make-up dates for both contests will be announced as soon as they can be confirmed, the league said.
Here's the NHL statement:
"After further discussions with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s office, tonight’s game between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center is also being postponed due to the continued power outages in the Dallas area caused by severe weather. A make-up date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed."
You can blame the polar vortex for these sub-zero temperatures
This frigid cold much of the US is experiencing is thanks to the polar vortex, a large area of low pressure located near the poles. It can break down during the winter months, sending cold air that has been bottled up, southward.
The polar vortex can be responsible for extremely frigid temperatures and huge plunges of cold air like the polar plunge the US is seeing now. Thus allowing sub-zero temperatures to reach all the way into southern states like Texas, Arkansas and slightly into Louisiana Tuesday morning.