Texas grid operator say it's "optimistic" about power restorations — but local leaders are frustrated

A snow plow clears a street on February 15 in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Charlie Riedel/AP

As the nation continues to deal with extreme winter weather, many states across the country have been forced to delay Covid-19 vaccinations. Below is a quick look at how some states are responding to the weather.

Texas

On Monday, the winter storm cut power to the Harris County Public Health Department building and the backup generator also failed, putting over 8,400 coronavirus vaccines in jeopardy of spoiling, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said. The county quickly began farming out the doses to local hospitals, universities and jails to administer.

Dallas County was forced to close its Fair Park vaccination site through Wednesday, according to a county press release.

Also in the state, no first dose coronavirus vaccines are being shipped to the City of Corpus Christi and the Nueces County Public Health District on Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather, according to a news release from the city.

In San Antonio, the city postponed vaccine appointments at the Alamodome until Saturday due to the storm, according to a statement from the city.

Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Health tweeted “Due to inclement weather, some COVID-19 vaccine PODS will have adjusted hours or temporary closures throughout the week in order to ensure public safety is a priority consideration.”

The state continues to update their Inclement Weather Updates here.

Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said on Monday that the state has canceled all of its Covid-19 mass vaccination events scheduled for Monday through Friday, due to extreme winter weather.

“Missouri is experiencing severe winter weather that makes driving dangerous and threatens the health and safety of anyone exposed to the cold. These conditions will also likely delay some vaccine shipments,” Gov. Parson said. “We want to protect the safety of everyone involved in the mass vaccination events, from the patients being vaccinated to the volunteers who generously support these events.”

Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the winter weather blanketing his state will cause some delays with Covid-19 vaccinations. During a Monday morning news conference, Beshear said “this weather is going to slow down our vaccinations,” but he hopes that the state will be able to make up for it next week after the last of the weather dissipates.

In Louisville, the LouVax vaccination site at Broadbent Arena will be closed Tuesday, the mayor said in a release.

Tennessee

The state’s department of health said several counties are closed on Tuesday, which in turn means they have been forced to cancel Covid-19 testing and vaccinations. A tweet from the department said those who had appointments for Tuesday will be contacted and appointments will be rescheduled.

Alabama

Alabama Public Health said due to the weather across the state, several counties have had to delay vaccinations. A full readout of each county can be found here.

Mississippi

“Due to hazardous weather conditions, all MSDH drive-through vaccination sites will be closed Tuesday with the exception of the Coast Coliseum site in Harrison County. Canceled appointments at all other sites will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on an alternate day,” the Mississippi Department of Health tweeted.

South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released a statement last week saying, “severe weather may delay the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine shipments over the next few days. Severe weather has the potential to impact the FedEx facility in Memphis and the UPS facility in Louisville that are vaccine shipping hubs for several southeastern states. The majority of hospitals and large vaccine providers in South Carolina receive their vaccine shipments directly from the federal government, and any shipping delays are beyond DHEC's control.”

The department warned residents it may need to reschedule appointments to accommodate.