This is the coldest morning in decades for many Central US cities

The Arctic air that spread into the continental US has allowed for cold temperature records to be shattered across the US. In the past 7 days, maximum temperatures were so cold that 1,381 record cold maximum temperatures were recorded, as well as 535 record-low minimum temperatures.

Grande Isle, Nebraska, recorded a low temperature 42 degrees below normal, with a low of -24 degrees and high of -7 degrees. This broke the low minimum and cold maximum records and was the coldest February day in 88 years. It also marked two days where the mercury did not rise above zero.

Hastings, Nebraska, also had 2 consecutive days subzero with temperatures 48 degrees below normal. Hastings also broke the all-time February low minimum and cold maximum records at -28 degrees and -8 degrees.

Further south, San Angelo, Texas hit -1 degree, which tied the all-time record low for the month of February set in 1985.

Records will continue to fall for the short term as the Arctic airmass slowly pushes east and hovers over the Great Lakes. Cold temperatures will remain in place in the far South through the weekend, allowing ice and snow to refreeze in the overnight hours and making travel treacherous and power outages sporadic into the weekend. Warmer air begins to move into the lower 48 this weekend, and temperatures will begin to moderate for the whole of the country by the middle of next week.