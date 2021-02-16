This is the coldest morning in decades for many Central US cities

This morning has seen the coldest temperatures in decades for a large portion of the Central and Southern Plains, with morning lows dropping below zero all the way down to Texas.
Hundreds of record low temperatures have been set with the current cold blast, with many locations this morning seeing their coldest temperatures seen in decades, if ever.
Here's a look at some of the temperatures this morning:
- Oklahoma City: -12 degrees, the coldest since 1899 and second coldest ever
- Dallas: -1 degrees, the coldest since 1930, and second coldest ever
- Houston: 13 degrees, the coldest since 1989
- San Antonio, Texas: 12 degrees, the coldest since 1989
- Little Rock, Arkansas: -1 degrees, the coldest since 1989
- Fayetteville, Arkansas: -20 degrees, the all-time coldest temperature
- Hastings, Nebraska: -30 degrees, the all-time coldest temperature