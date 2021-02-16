More winter weather will hit parts of the South and Central US today

A winter storm that has pummeled much of the United States will move through the Northeast on Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction across some states unaccustomed to such harsh weather.

The storm blanketed typically temperate states like Texas and Oklahoma and power outages caused misery in Louisiana — and now the area is bracing for another bout of winter weather.

The National Weather Center warned that "another out of significant winter weather" is expected to hit parts of the South, the Mississippi Valley and the Ohio Valley today through Thursday.

Here's a look at what you can expect in these areas: