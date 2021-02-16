Austin Energy tells residents to not expect power to return “through Tuesday night and possibly longer" 

A woman walks on an empty street on February 15 in Austin, Texas. Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

Austin Energy, a publicly owned utility company providing electrical power to the city of Austin, is telling residents not to expect power to return “through Tuesday night and possibly longer.”

"While the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says conditions are improving, we want customers to know this is a dynamic situation and conditions are changing throughout the day. Customers should be prepared to not have power through Tuesday night and possibly longer," AE said in a tweet Tuesday.

Austin Energy said electric providers are waiting on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid to stabilize and that "customers who have sustained outages should expect those outages to continue until the situation improves."

"All of our crews are ready to restore power to those affected as soon as we are authorized to do so by ERCOT. We recognize the hardships and understand why customers are frustrated," AE said.

ERCOT has recently become the target of criticism across the state. Regular citizens, local leaders, and Gov. Greg Abbott have criticized the company for the prolonged loss of power throughout the state amid frigid winter conditions.

The Texas State House announced an investigation and joint hearings will take place later this month to look into the widespread power outages across the state.

There are around 3.8 million Texans still without power, according to poweroutage.us.