Millions under winter weather alerts as Texas faces water crisis

By Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 9:29 a.m. ET, February 19, 2021
1 min ago

Texas electric grid operator expects "to come out of emergency conditions" today

From CNN’s Carma Hassan and Jon Passantino

Brendan Waldon repairs a utility pole in Odessa, Texas, on Thursday, February 18.
Brendan Waldon repairs a utility pole in Odessa, Texas, on Thursday, February 18. Eli Hartman/Odessa American/AP

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as ERCOT, said in a tweet this morning that the “grid operator expects to come out of emergency conditions later today.”

According to ERCOT, there were no new outages overnight and even though energy consumption is higher this morning, “there is sufficient power to serve load over morning peak.”

ERCOT, which operates about 90% of Texas’ power grid, has come under fire for alleged failures to prepare the state for the winter storm that left millions without power in the state this week.

See their tweet:

16 min ago

Pennsylvania warns of vaccine delays due to winter weather

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Pennsylvania is warning its residents that significant winter weather impacting the country has caused delays in Moderna and Pfizer vaccine shipments which could impact scheduled appointments, a release from the health department said. 

As a result of delays – Moderna was not shipped from the distributor Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday this week, the Health Department said in a release. Similarly Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were not shipped Monday – but a limited amount of that vaccine brand was shipped Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

The State Health Secretary, Alison Beam, said it's too early to know which providers are being affected. 

“It’s too early to know which vaccine providers are being affected by these weather-related delays. We know that the federal government is working with manufacturers and we know that local vaccine providers will be ready when the shipments do get through. Unfortunately, weather delays will impact the ability to get vaccine into arms and providers are working to reschedule appointments as necessary,” Beam said in the release.

“There will be a significant backlog of orders for distribution as the federal government and the distributors work to begin shipping again,” the department added. 

16 min ago

As the impact of a winter storm continues to hit millions of Texans, many are still without power, food, or water.

About 13 million Texans, nearly half the state's population, were under a boil-water advisory Thursday, according to Executive Director for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Toby Baker. More than 700 water supply systems have been impacted.

CNN national correspondent Natasha Chen is live in Houston, what questions do you have for her?

29 min ago

Here's how you can help Texas winter storm victims

From CNN's Lauren Lee

Unprecedented winter storms blanketed Texas, causing bitter cold temperatures and widespread power outages throughout much of the state.

While much of the power in the state has been restored, residents continue to face freezing temperatures and water shortages due to overwhelmed water systems and leaks caused by frozen pipes.

President Biden has declared a state of emergency, which makes people eligible for federal assistance. Still, the need for help is immediate as many struggle to find shelter, food and warmth in these dangerous freezing conditions.

You can donate to any of the organizations listed by clicking this link or the button below:

  • The Salvation Army provides shelter, food, and other necessary items to those in need throughout Texas.
  • The American Red Cross is supporting at least 35 warming centers with cots and blankets across the state.
  • In Austin, the area Urban League has started the #LoveThyNeighborTX campaign to raise money for hotel rooms, food, water, clothing and other basic needs of the housing insecure communities.
  • Mercy Chefs is providing hot meals, clean drinking water and USDA Farmers to Families grocery boxes in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
  • The Houston Food Bank is also distributing food to those in need.
  • Austin small business Free Lunch is making deliveries of home-cooked meals, blankets, hand warmers and hygiene kits to the Esperanza Community residents, a state-sanctioned shelter/campsite in the city.
  • The Other Ones Foundation is also providing resiliency kits for residents of the campsite. The kits include basic needs for those experiencing homelessness.
  • Dallas-area organizations Austin Street Center, OurCallingThe StewpotUnion Gospel Mission, and Oak Lawn United Methodist Church are pooling funds to help pay for temporary shelter as well as Covid-19 rapid tests for those in need.
  • Lucille's 1913 Community Kitchen is preparing and distributing meals in the Houston area.
  • Caritas of Austin also helps those experiencing housing insecurity in the Austin area. You can support their work by making a monetary donation or ordering items from their Amazon wish list to be shipped directly to the center.
  • The Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County is supporting warming centers throughout Houston and Harris County.
  • Austin Pets Alive! is working to keep pets across Texas warm and safe during the freezing conditions. The group needs heating pads, Styrofoam coolers, dog beds, heat lamps and monetary donations.

Impact Your World will continue to update this list as more organizations respond.

29 min ago

Texas power outages could’ve been worse, ERCOT president and CEO says 

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Bill Magness, president and CEO of ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, defended the actions of the nonprofit corporation that manages most of the state’s power grid after more than four million Texans lost power during a devastating winter storm. 

“I think we're going to have to look at this very carefully and understand how we can manage the events better as an entire industry. So not a success, but there were worse outcomes — as bad as these were — that we needed to step in and prevent,” Magness told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. 

ERCOT officials said that the power grid was "seconds or minutes" away from catastrophic failure and a complete blackout if not for rolling outages implemented early in the week.

ERCOT said five days before the storm it was ready for the incoming storm, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference yesterday, and it “failed on each of these measures that they said they had undertaken.” Abbott also said he takes responsibility for ERCOT’s status and vowed reforms, issuing an executive order to investigate ERCOT.  

“We're more the traffic cop or air traffic control on the system. So we were warning that we were seeing these conditions coming. And we knew that we may have to implement the rotating outages that ended up coming,” Magness said.

He claimed that joining other power grids instead of being independent would not have helped Texas in this storm.

“Our neighbors, who power could have come in from, were having similar problems to us,” Magness said. 

But while the storm has caused serious outages in Louisiana, Mississippi and Kentucky, the outages were most severe in Texas. 

“We had to take actions to restore stability to the system. And those actions are obviously going to be reviewed and examined very closely by us, by everyone else,” he said, deferring to policymakers to implement any changes going forward. 

Watch the interview:

33 min ago

Catch up on the latest updates from Texas as state reels from aftermath of winter storm

From CNN's Jon Passantino

After millions of homes and businesses lost power for several days in Texas, nearly half of the state’s residents are now dealing with water disruptions, including boil water advisories, broken pipes, and offline treatment plants.

Officials are warning some power outages could drag on for days and more than 20 million people across the South were under a hard freeze warning overnight.

Here's a look at the latest developments in the state:

  • About 13.5 million people are facing water disruptions, broken pipes and failing systems amid the frigid cold and power outages, state officials said. Major cities including Houston, Austin and San Antonio have issued boil water notices to their millions of residents.
  • Millions of homes have had their power restored since the peak of the outages and nearly 300 warming centers were opened across the state. As of 8:30 a.m. ET, more than 190,000 customers remained without power in Texas, per PowerOutrages.us. In some locations, residents have been without power for several days.
  • Electricity has been restored to the vast majority of Texas residents, with the Department of Energy reporting 90% have had their power returned since the peak of the crisis earlier this week, and just 4% of customers without power.
  • At least 38 confirmed deaths and eight suspected others have been reported across nine states, the majority in Texas, as a result of the brutal cold weather and winter storms impacting the US, including in carbon monoxide related incidents. 
  • Texas Gov. Abbott said Thursday he takes “responsibility for the current status of ERCOT,” calling the power grid operator’s actions unacceptable.
  • The Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency in Texas, providing relief to those hit hard by the severe cold and power outages.
  • Houston's Chief Health Authority said area hospitals are "full" and the system is being strained because so many are trying to use them as warming centers. He said hospitals are suffering from the same power and water issues as the rest of the city.
  • The crisis has forced families to take extraordinary measures to find food, water and warmth, including boiling snow for water, burning artwork and child's toys as firewood, laying on top of one another for body heat, and living in cars.
  • Abbott announced late Thursday that a major disaster declaration was sought by the state from the federal government to allow residents to apply for federal assistance.
  • The weather and power outages are also affecting the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine across the country, and a number of testing sites were forced to temporarily close in Texas. The Texas public health department said the weather is affecting the reporting of new Covid-19 cases and fatalities in the state: "New case counts will be artificially low until reporting resumes."

44 min ago

FEMA chief says he'll meet with Biden today to discuss Texas

From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez

Acting Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Bob Fenton told CBS he’ll be meeting with President Biden to discuss what more can be done for Texas.

“The major declaration that the governor is requesting now allows me to not only do more things to repair permanent infrastructure but also the ability to help individuals, so we just got that this morning and we’ll be evaluating that and meeting with the President here to discuss it later on today,” Fenton said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he signed a major disaster declaration Thursday afternoon that is awaiting approval by Biden. 

The President already approved an emergency declaration for the state over the weekend, but the major disaster declaration would allow FEMA to provide more resources and assistance, including, for example, supplementing insurance to help individuals with uncovered costs or other costs to make homes habitable.

Asked whether the pandemic was limiting FEMA’s relief efforts in Texas, Fenton said it’s had the opposite effect, saying there’s more staff on the ground because of the opening of community vaccine centers. 

“The pandemic hasn’t eliminated. If anything, I’ve had staff there from the pandemic as we were in the process of opening many community vaccine centers across many states,” Fenton said, adding that they’re “still hopeful” they’ll be able to set up three community vaccine centers in Houston, Dallas and Arlington next week.

55 min ago

Texas hospital used rainwater to flush toilets, president and CEO says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Dr. Mark Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist, who is in charge of seven hospitals in the Houston area, said two of his facilities were completely without water for days. 

One of the hospitals ended up collecting rainwater and using it to flush toilets. 

Boom said that when there are water issues — as hospitals have previously experienced during hurricanes — there is an influx of dialysis patients who surge into emergency rooms.

“Unfortunately, most dialysis now happens … through a couple of big chains nationally who have a lot of small sites that patients go to. And they're not on generators. They have water issues, they don't have water storage. … Hospitals become their backstop,” Boom said. 

The system’s main hospital was treating about 15 patients at any given time in their conference room, he said. 

“It's a sacred duty, frankly, to take care of these individuals, but every one of our hospitals has been overwhelmed by dialysis patients. Every one takes conference rooms, creates triage centers and then creates areas within the hospital that normally wouldn't be a dialysis center,” he said.

Watch:

1 hr 7 min ago

Nearly half of Texans remain under boil-water advisories 

From CNN's Travis Caldwell

As Texas begins restoring power after a devastating week of freezing temperatures and winter storms, the state is confronting a new crisis: overwhelmed water systems that could extend misery for much of the population.

Leaks caused by frozen pipes have pushed the water supply to the brink. About 13 million Texans, nearly half the state's population, remained under a boil-water advisory Thursday, according to Executive Director for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Toby Baker. More than 700 water supply systems are impacted.

In Austin alone, the state capital's water supply lost 325 million gallons due to burst pipes, Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said during a news conference Thursday.

"We know that there are tens of thousands of leaks," Meszaros said. "As the fire department indicated they have responded to thousands upon thousands of burst pipes."

At the peak from Tuesday night into Wednesday, the system lost 325 million gallons, he said.

"That is an incredible amount of water. Nothing I've ever seen before," he said.

While temperatures in the 60s and 70s are expected to provide relief next week, some Texans face another round of record lows Friday night into Saturday morning. More than 25 million people were under a hard freeze warning through Friday morning for parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

The conditions have placed Texans in dire circumstances all week, with many boiling snow for water or having to burn household items for heat.

Read more about the situation here.