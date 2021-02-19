Pennsylvania is warning its residents that significant winter weather impacting the country has caused delays in Moderna and Pfizer vaccine shipments which could impact scheduled appointments, a release from the health department said.
As a result of delays – Moderna was not shipped from the distributor Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday this week, the Health Department said in a release. Similarly Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were not shipped Monday – but a limited amount of that vaccine brand was shipped Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
The State Health Secretary, Alison Beam, said it's too early to know which providers are being affected.
“It’s too early to know which vaccine providers are being affected by these weather-related delays. We know that the federal government is working with manufacturers and we know that local vaccine providers will be ready when the shipments do get through. Unfortunately, weather delays will impact the ability to get vaccine into arms and providers are working to reschedule appointments as necessary,” Beam said in the release.
“There will be a significant backlog of orders for distribution as the federal government and the distributors work to begin shipping again,” the department added.