In the wake of a serious series of winter storms, the sun revealed the frozen snow and ice left behind across Texas and the rest of the South this morning.
Here's how things looked like from space:
By Melissa Macaya and Melissa Mahtani, CNN
From CNN's Haley Brink
From CNN's Lauren Lee
Unprecedented winter storms blanketed Texas, causing bitter cold temperatures and widespread power outages throughout much of the state.
While much of the power in the state has been restored, residents continue to face freezing temperatures and water shortages due to overwhelmed water systems and leaks caused by frozen pipes.
President Biden has declared a state of emergency, which makes people eligible for federal assistance. Still, the need for help is immediate as many struggle to find shelter, food and warmth in these dangerous freezing conditions.
From CNN's Jackson Dill
Heavy snow from two winter storms earlier this week broke many records in Little Rock, Arkansas, some of which stood for more than a century.
Below are a few of those records:
Just before dawn, a giant C-17 cargo jet from Travis Air Force Base in California touched down at Galveston’s Scholes International Airport with a huge load of bottled water for the freeze-stricken county.
A crew member said that the consignment of 14 pallets of 252 cases each amounted to 84,672 bottles of water.
Water distribution to residents will begin Friday morning at 10 a.m. local time at the parking lot of Schlitterbahn located at 2109 Lockheed Street in Galveston, and the Island Community Center, 4700 Broadway in Galveston.
Supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The locations will be open while supplies last. Residents are welcome to drive-up to pick up water. Residents with families of up to four people will receive one case of water. Families of five or more will receive two cases.
The supply was purchased by the city of Galveston and the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The joint operation was executed by the US Air Force, Texas Army National Guard and state emergency management partners.
From CNN’s Carma Hassan and Jon Passantino
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as ERCOT, said in a tweet this morning that the “grid operator expects to come out of emergency conditions later today.”
According to ERCOT, there were no new outages overnight and even though energy consumption is higher this morning, “there is sufficient power to serve load over morning peak.”
ERCOT, which operates about 90% of Texas’ power grid, has come under fire for alleged failures to prepare the state for the winter storm that left millions without power in the state this week.
See their tweet:
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia
Pennsylvania is warning its residents that significant winter weather impacting the country has caused delays in Moderna and Pfizer vaccine shipments which could impact scheduled appointments, a release from the health department said.
As a result of delays – Moderna was not shipped from the distributor Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday this week, the Health Department said in a release. Similarly Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were not shipped Monday – but a limited amount of that vaccine brand was shipped Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
The State Health Secretary, Alison Beam, said it's too early to know which providers are being affected.
“It’s too early to know which vaccine providers are being affected by these weather-related delays. We know that the federal government is working with manufacturers and we know that local vaccine providers will be ready when the shipments do get through. Unfortunately, weather delays will impact the ability to get vaccine into arms and providers are working to reschedule appointments as necessary,” Beam said in the release.
“There will be a significant backlog of orders for distribution as the federal government and the distributors work to begin shipping again,” the department added.
As the impact of a winter storm continues to hit millions of Texans, many are still without power, food, or water.
About 13 million Texans, nearly half the state's population, were under a boil-water advisory Thursday, according to Executive Director for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Toby Baker. More than 700 water supply systems have been impacted.
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Bill Magness, president and CEO of ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, defended the actions of the nonprofit corporation that manages most of the state’s power grid after more than four million Texans lost power during a devastating winter storm.
“I think we're going to have to look at this very carefully and understand how we can manage the events better as an entire industry. So not a success, but there were worse outcomes — as bad as these were — that we needed to step in and prevent,” Magness told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.
ERCOT officials said that the power grid was "seconds or minutes" away from catastrophic failure and a complete blackout if not for rolling outages implemented early in the week.
ERCOT said five days before the storm it was ready for the incoming storm, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference yesterday, and it “failed on each of these measures that they said they had undertaken.” Abbott also said he takes responsibility for ERCOT’s status and vowed reforms, issuing an executive order to investigate ERCOT.
“We're more the traffic cop or air traffic control on the system. So we were warning that we were seeing these conditions coming. And we knew that we may have to implement the rotating outages that ended up coming,” Magness said.
He claimed that joining other power grids instead of being independent would not have helped Texas in this storm.
“Our neighbors, who power could have come in from, were having similar problems to us,” Magness said.
But while the storm has caused serious outages in Louisiana, Mississippi and Kentucky, the outages were most severe in Texas.
“We had to take actions to restore stability to the system. And those actions are obviously going to be reviewed and examined very closely by us, by everyone else,” he said, deferring to policymakers to implement any changes going forward.
Watch the interview:
From CNN's Jon Passantino
After millions of homes and businesses lost power for several days in Texas, nearly half of the state’s residents are now dealing with water disruptions, including boil water advisories, broken pipes, and offline treatment plants.
Officials are warning some power outages could drag on for days and more than 20 million people across the South were under a hard freeze warning overnight.
Here's a look at the latest developments in the state: