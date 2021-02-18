Some parts of the south could get above freezing today, but thawing will take longer. Here's why.

A man plows a parking lot in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, February 17. Nick Oxford/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Things are going to thaw in Texas but it won't happen as fast as some people would like, especially those with frozen pipes. Some areas might creep above freezing today and tomorrow.

But getting to 33 degrees won't do anything for a long time to frozen pipes.

"Think how long a turkey takes to thaw in a 37-degree fridge before Thanksgiving," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers says. "You need to look at when the dew point gets above 33 and fission can cause the pipes to sweat."

When pipes eventually start to thaw, be prepared to shut off the water to your home, as the pipes might have cracked where they froze.

Here is what we expect cities hit hardest to get to the freezing point: