Some parts of the south could get above freezing today, but thawing will take longer. Here's why.

Things are going to thaw in Texas but it won't happen as fast as some people would like, especially those with frozen pipes. Some areas might creep above freezing today and tomorrow.
But getting to 33 degrees won't do anything for a long time to frozen pipes.
"Think how long a turkey takes to thaw in a 37-degree fridge before Thanksgiving," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers says. "You need to look at when the dew point gets above 33 and fission can cause the pipes to sweat."
When pipes eventually start to thaw, be prepared to shut off the water to your home, as the pipes might have cracked where they froze.
Here is what we expect cities hit hardest to get to the freezing point:
- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma has been below the freezing point of 32 degrees since Feb. 8 and is expected to top 32 degrees for the first time on Friday afternoon.
- Dallas, Texas has been below the freezing point of 32 degrees since Feb. 13 and is expected to top 32 degrees for the first time on Friday afternoon.
- San Antonio and Austin, Texas have not topped 32 degrees since Feb. 12 but they are expected to top 32 degrees for the first time on Friday.
- Houston, Texas is currently above freezing — it first topped 32 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.
- Little Rock, Arkansas has been below the freezing point since Feb. 10 but it is expected to reach 32 degrees for the first time on Friday afternoon, and top freezing point on Saturday.