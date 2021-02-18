US
Catastrophic winter storm moves east

By Judson Jones, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:09 a.m. ET, February 18, 2021
44 min ago

Texas official on power outages and water problems: “It is a mess”

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Hundreds of thousands remain without power for a fourth straight day in Texas and nearly 12 million people are facing water disruptions, with cities like Austin issuing boil water notices to residents. 

Austin Mayor Steve Adler told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota the situation is “pretty dire” in his city right now. 

“We need to make sure that people are not using a drop of water that they don't need to use, so we can build back up our reserves and our pressure so that we can remove that warning,” Adler said. "It is yet just another really hard thing to layer on top of the community. But the message right now is to focus on these next two, three days. Keep people safe, let's conserve energy and water, and then we have tons of questions.”

Adler said the state needs to better regulate its power system.

“We also need an explanation and an understanding of how…we're not going to get back here again,” Adler said. 

KP George, judge of Fort Bend County, which is outside of Houston, said he is sleeping in his office but his home just got heat restored again last night. 

“Many people are living inside their car and we are noticing here some fatalities of carbon monoxide … and it is a mess. It is a mess,” George said. 
“We are on our own grid; we’re on a regional grid. And I think we are paying a price for it now,” he added. 

Here's the latest on the situation in Texas as millions face water disruptions

From CNN's Jon Passantino

Hundreds of thousands remain without power for a fourth straight day in Texas after some of the coldest weather in decades tripped many of the state's power plants offline, prompting an electricity crisis that at its peak affected some 4.5 million homes and businesses. Millions now are facing water disruptions as winter weather continues to grip the state.

Officials are warning the power outages may continue for days to come. 

Here's a look at the latest updates from the state:

  • As of 8 a.m. ET, more than 550,000 customers remained without power in Texas, per PowerOutrages.us. In some locations, residents have been without power for several days.
  • Nearly 12 million people are facing water disruptions, with boil water notices, broken pipes and failing systems amid the frigid cold and power outages, state officials said. The cities of Austin and San Antonio issued boil water notices to their 2.5 million residents on Wednesday evening.
  • At least 38 people have died across eight states as a result of the brutal cold weather and winter storms impacting the US, including in carbon monoxide related incidents and vehicle crashes.
  • Millions of homes have had their power restored since the peak of the outages, but about 10,000 megawatts of power remain offline, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wed night. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says it is making progress in its efforts to restore power and that local utilities may be able to return to rotating outages instead of extended outages, by this morning as power loads continue to increase.
  • The governor said most of the state north of Interstate 10 is forecast to experience below freezing temperatures until Saturday.