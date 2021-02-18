Texas official on power outages and water problems: “It is a mess”

Hundreds of thousands remain without power for a fourth straight day in Texas and nearly 12 million people are facing water disruptions, with cities like Austin issuing boil water notices to residents.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota the situation is “pretty dire” in his city right now.

“We need to make sure that people are not using a drop of water that they don't need to use, so we can build back up our reserves and our pressure so that we can remove that warning,” Adler said. "It is yet just another really hard thing to layer on top of the community. But the message right now is to focus on these next two, three days. Keep people safe, let's conserve energy and water, and then we have tons of questions.”

Adler said the state needs to better regulate its power system.

“We also need an explanation and an understanding of how…we're not going to get back here again,” Adler said.

KP George, judge of Fort Bend County, which is outside of Houston, said he is sleeping in his office but his home just got heat restored again last night.

“Many people are living inside their car and we are noticing here some fatalities of carbon monoxide … and it is a mess. It is a mess,” George said.

“We are on our own grid; we’re on a regional grid. And I think we are paying a price for it now,” he added.

