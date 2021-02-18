Texas power grid was "seconds or minutes" away from catastrophic failure, officials say

The US will need to work double time to make up for Covid-19 vaccine delays due to winter storms, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said Thursday.

States across the nation have reported delays in vaccine delivery and distribution due to winter storms. In an MSNBC interview, Fauci said he does not know exactly how much of the nation’s vaccine rollout has been impacted, but it’s significant.

“It’s been slowed down in some places going to a grinding halt,” he said.

Fauci, who is medical adviser to the White House and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the US will have to try to make up for the delays as soon as the weather allows.

“We're just going to have to make up for it as soon as the weather lifts a bit, the ice melts and we can get the trucks out, and the people out and getting the vaccine into people's arms,” he said. “We're going to just have to make up for it, namely do double time when this thing clears up.”