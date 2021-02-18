Texas power grid was "seconds or minutes" away from catastrophic failure, officials say

Electric Reliability Council of Texas officials said the state's power grid was “seconds or minutes” away from catastrophic failure and a complete blackout if not for controlled outages implemented early Monday morning.
“I think if we hadn't taken action, it wouldn't have been that we would have waited a few days and saw what happened, it was seconds and minutes, given the amount of generation that was coming off the system at the same time that the demand was still going up significantly,” Bill Magness, president and CEO of ERCOT, said Thursday.
Amid frigid temperatures, the demand for energy had stretched the system to its limit and the decision was made to reduce demand on the power grid.
“We are going to walk away from this very soon we hope, and have an electric system that works just like it did last week, because we were able to control the situation by using these outages, as difficult as they were," Magness said.