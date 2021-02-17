CNN’s Camilla Bernal is live in Dallas, what questions do you have?
6 min ago
Heavy, freezing rains could hit Louisiana in the next few hours
The National Weather Service forecast that heavy, freezing rains are expected to develop and spread across parts of central Louisiana this morning.
"Rates of 0.10 to 0.30 inch per hour are probable," the service tweeted.
Here's a look at the forecast:
5 min ago
“We don’t have an end in sight” to power outage woes, Texas county judge says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Lina Hidalgo, judge for Harris County, Texas, where Houston is located, warned residents to buckle up for the possibility of a few more days without power. Hidalgo also serves as the county's chief executive.
About 2.5 million people and 34 cities in Harris County do not have power, Hidalgo said on CNN's "New Day." Pipes are bursting, many residents do not have water and hospitals are reporting issues as well after a winter storm bringing ice and frigid temperatures gripped the state, she said.
“The energy is really at the heart of it, and we don't have an end in sight for when that is going to pass,” Hidalgo said.
Hidalgo said state and local leaders are working with utilities companies to get power back on in the short term, and then determine what went wrong.
“Over the past couple of days, we've heard from ERCOT that they are bringing generators back up, but on the ground, fewer and fewer people have had power. So what I've said is give it to us straight,” Hidalgo said. “And I'm telling my community do not expect the power to come back even after the weather passes. So, you know, right now we're trying to survive the impacts of the power and getting ready for several days maybe — we don't know how long — without power. And just hoping that the grid sustains itself.”
“ERCOT needs to get its generators back up, and I do not trust they're in a place to say we're going to get it back up today, tomorrow. I believe it's going to take some time, and that's what I'm explaining to my residents,” she added.
19 min ago
What to expect from the next major winter storm to grip the US
Another "major winter storm" will grip parts of Central US starting today, an area already hard-hit by freezing temperatures and ice earlier this week, according to the National Weather Service.
More than four inches of snow is possible in parts of Oklahoma, and freezing rain is likely from Texas to Tennessee, the service said.
This storm will extend into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with more than eight inches of snow possible in parts of Pennsylvania.
Here's a look at what to expect today through Friday:
46 min ago
US government expects "widespread delays" in Covid-19 vaccine shipments due to severe weather
From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht
Severe weather around the United States is expected to lead to widespread delays in Covid-19 vaccine shipments and deliveries in the coming days, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
“Due to the severe winter weather currently impacting a large swath of the country, the U.S. government is projecting widespread delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments and deliveries over the next few days,” CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said in a statement.
“Shipping partners are working to deliver vaccine where possible, contingent on local conditions, but the adverse weather is expected to continue to impact shipments out of the FedEx facility in Memphis, Tenn., as well as the UPS facility in Louisville, Ken., which serve as vaccine shipping hubs for multiple states," the statement continued.
“CDC and federal partners are working closely with the jurisdictions, as well as manufacturing and shipping partners, to assess weather conditions and help mitigate potential delivery delays and cancellations.”
51 min ago
At least 26 people have died as a result of the winter storm
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
As millions of people across the United States continue to weather a deadly winter storm without power, forecasts predict ice and low temperatures could be ahead for some of the worst-hit states.
This comes as states with typically mild winters — including Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Kentucky — are already facing hazardous roads, power outages and water shut offs from the winter storms.
The weather has led to at least 26 deaths, including three people who died in carbon monoxide related incidents and one driver who hit a snowplow.
The current round of winter weather is underway in the southern Plains, and will continue to develop as it pushes winter weather into the Northeast.
Then the warming trend will begin in Texas this weekend, and moderate for the rest of the regions that have been impacted by the frigid temperatures, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.
51 min ago
More ice is possible in Texas, where millions are still without power from the last winter storm
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
Many of those who will face the harsh temperatures are among the nearly 3.5 million customers who are still in the dark, according to PowerOutage.US.