Millions are still without power as winter storms continue

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Judson Jones and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:52 a.m. ET, February 17, 2021
19 min ago

At least 26 people have died as a result of the winter storm

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

As millions of people across the United States continue to weather a deadly winter storm without power, forecasts predict ice and low temperatures could be ahead for some of the worst-hit states.

This comes as states with typically mild winters  — including Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Kentucky  — are already facing hazardous roads, power outages and water shut offs from the winter storms.

The weather has led to at least 26 deaths, including three people who died in carbon monoxide related incidents and one driver who hit a snowplow.

The current round of winter weather is underway in the southern Plains, and will continue to develop as it pushes winter weather into the Northeast.

Then the warming trend will begin in Texas this weekend, and moderate for the rest of the regions that have been impacted by the frigid temperatures, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

20 min ago

More ice is possible in Texas, where millions are still without power from the last winter storm

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

Many of those who will face the harsh temperatures are among the nearly 3.5 million customers who are still in the dark, according to PowerOutage.US.