This FEMA map, up to date as of this morning, shows states that “have reported COVID-19 vaccination site closures due to the ongoing storms and will reschedule appointments once the storms have passed.”
These states, highlighted in yellow, are described by FEMA as having “limited impacts: "Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana.
None of the states are in the red, which would mean they are having “significant impacts.”