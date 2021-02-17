US
Millions are still without power as winter storms continue

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Judson Jones and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 10:32 AM ET, Wed February 17, 2021
6 min ago

Vaccines sites in at least 15 states are impacted by the winter weather

From CNN's Greg Wallace

This FEMA map, up to date as of this morning, shows states that “have reported COVID-19 vaccination site closures due to the ongoing storms and will reschedule appointments once the storms have passed.”   

These states, highlighted in yellow, are described by FEMA as having “limited impacts: "Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana. 

None of the states are in the red, which would mean they are having “significant impacts.”

16 min ago

Florida officials blame winter weather for Covid-19 vaccine shipment delay of 200,000 doses

From CNN’s Sara Weisfeldt and Rosa Flores in Miami 

Florida officials blame winter weather across the country for the shipment delay of 200,000 Moderna Covid-19 vaccine doses, according to Jason Mahon, Florida Department of Health Communications Director.

The shipment was scheduled to arrive yesterday, Mahon said.

Mahon tells CNN, the state has notified vaccine providers about the delay and has asked them to reschedule appointments instead of cancelling them. 

The state is expecting to receive next week’s full allocation of the vaccine, per Mahon.

17 min ago

Millions of people are without power. Here's how to stay safe if you are in the dark.

From CNN's Scottie Andrew

Karla Perez and Esperanza Gonzalez warm up by a barbecue grill during a power in Houston, Texas, on February 16.
Karla Perez and Esperanza Gonzalez warm up by a barbecue grill during a power in Houston, Texas, on February 16. Go Nakamura/Getty Images

Millions are without power across the US as many states are dealing with extreme cold. In Texas alone, about 2.8 million are still without power, and temperatures are well below freezing across the entire state.

If you lose power, here are some tips to stay safe:

  • Stay home: Staying indoors is your best bet at staying safe during a winter power outage, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
  • Take stock of the essentials: In case the power outage lasts a few days, you should have the following on hand: A three- to seven-day supply of food and water, flashlight and extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, extra medicine and first-aid supplies.
  • Stay warm: Layer up — it's going to get cold. In extreme cold, the Houston Office of Emergency Management recommends wearing at least three layers of tops, plus an outer layer to block out wind, and two layers of bottoms. A hat, gloves and a warm face mask are musts, too.
  • Be careful of carbon monoxide: Generators can release poisonous carbon monoxide if you use them inside your home. If you're using one this week, keep it outside, about 20 feet away from your home, the CDC advises.

Here are some other things to keep in mind:

  • Food safety: After four hours, some food in your fridge may not be safe to eat. The CDC advises that while the power is out, keep the refrigerator and freezer doors shut as much as possible to keep food colder for longer.
  • Water safety: Some water purification systems may not function fully when the power goes out, the CDC warns. You can check with local officials to make sure your water is safe — they should give you specific recommendations for treating water in your area. Additionally to avoid freezing pipes, let your taps drip

39 min ago

Austin Energy says customers should be prepared to not have power through today — and maybe longer  

From CNN’s Carma Hassan  

A man fills a propane tank in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, February 16.
A man fills a propane tank in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, February 16. Sergio Flores/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Austin Energy, the city of Austin’s community-owned electric utility, told customers they are facing challenges with restoring power to the city and as a result, “customers should be prepared to not have power through Wednesday and possibly longer.”

“Due to the ice storm, we are now in two emergency events. 1. We still have outages to help maintain ERCOT's electric grid. 2. The ice storm is now causing more outages throughout our service area,” the utility company tweeted.

Austin Energy told people to utilize warming shelters in the city if they need to.

Last night, Austin Energy said ERCOT — the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which controls much of the state's grid — ordered them to “shed more load” and they are working to meet their “obligations to maintain the state’s electrical grid.”

“Unfortunately, ERCOT is ordering us to shed more load tonight as demand on the grid increases, and those restored customers may again lose power. We are frustrated but we are working to meet our obligations to maintain the state's electrical grid,” Austin Energy tweeted.

35 min ago

Go There: CNN will be live in Texas, where millions are still without power

As a deadly winter storm sweeps through the US, millions remain without power in Texas.

About 2.8 million residents in Texas have been in the dark and without heat for much of the winter storms that aren't letting up soon.

1 hr 14 min ago

Heavy, freezing rains could hit Louisiana in the next few hours

The National Weather Service forecast that heavy, freezing rains are expected to develop and spread across parts of central Louisiana this morning.

"Rates of 0.10 to 0.30 inch per hour are probable," the service tweeted.

Here's a look at the forecast:

1 hr 13 min ago

“We don’t have an end in sight” to power outage woes, Texas county judge says 

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Lina Hidalgo, judge for Harris County, Texas, where Houston is located, warned residents to buckle up for the possibility of a few more days without power. Hidalgo also serves as the county's chief executive.

About 2.5 million people and 34 cities in Harris County do not have power, Hidalgo said on CNN's "New Day." Pipes are bursting, many residents do not have water and hospitals are reporting issues as well after a winter storm bringing ice and frigid temperatures gripped the state, she said.  

“The energy is really at the heart of it, and we don't have an end in sight for when that is going to pass,” Hidalgo said. 

Hidalgo said state and local leaders are working with utilities companies to get power back on in the short term, and then determine what went wrong.  

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is a major grid operator that controls about 90% of the state's electric load.

“Over the past couple of days, we've heard from ERCOT that they are bringing generators back up, but on the ground, fewer and fewer people have had power. So what I've said is give it to us straight,” Hidalgo said. “And I'm telling my community do not expect the power to come back even after the weather passes. So, you know, right now we're trying to survive the impacts of the power and getting ready for several days maybe — we don't know how long — without power. And just hoping that the grid sustains itself.”

“ERCOT needs to get its generators back up, and I do not trust they're in a place to say we're going to get it back up today, tomorrow. I believe it's going to take some time, and that's what I'm explaining to my residents,” she added.

1 hr 27 min ago

What to expect from the next major winter storm to grip the US

Another "major winter storm" will grip parts of Central US starting today, an area already hard-hit by freezing temperatures and ice earlier this week, according to the National Weather Service.

More than four inches of snow is possible in parts of Oklahoma, and freezing rain is likely from Texas to Tennessee, the service said.

This storm will extend into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with more than eight inches of snow possible in parts of Pennsylvania.

Here's a look at what to expect today through Friday:

1 hr 54 min ago

US government expects "widespread delays" in Covid-19 vaccine shipments due to severe weather

From CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht

Severe weather around the United States is expected to lead to widespread delays in Covid-19 vaccine shipments and deliveries in the coming days, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

“Due to the severe winter weather currently impacting a large swath of the country, the U.S. government is projecting widespread delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments and deliveries over the next few days,” CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said in a statement.

“Shipping partners are working to deliver vaccine where possible, contingent on local conditions, but the adverse weather is expected to continue to impact shipments out of the FedEx facility in Memphis, Tenn., as well as the UPS facility in Louisville, Ken., which serve as vaccine shipping hubs for multiple states," the statement continued.

 “CDC and federal partners are working closely with the jurisdictions, as well as manufacturing and shipping partners, to assess weather conditions and help mitigate potential delivery delays and cancellations.”