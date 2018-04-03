At least three people were wounded and the suspected shooter, a woman, was found dead on the campus of the YouTube headquarters, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters Tuesday.

The chief said the deceased woman had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At 12:46 p.m. PT, police received numerous calls of gunshots at the YouTube building, Barberini said. When police arrived to YouTube, they started searching for the suspected shooter and found employees running from the building.

"It was very chaotic as you can imagine," he said.

Officers were working to clear the building, Barberini said.