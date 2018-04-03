Shooting at YouTube headquartersBy Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
Shooter is believed to have known at least one of the victims, officials say
From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz and Pamela Brown
The suspected shooter is believed to have known at least one of the victims, according to two law enforcement officials.
San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini, speaking to reporters this afternoon, said the suspected shooter, a woman, was found dead on the campus of YouTube headquarters. The deceased woman had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, he said.
Trump tweets: "Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders"
President Trump just tweeted about the shooting at YouTube headquarters in California:
3 injured victims sent to San Francisco General
Brent Andrews, spokesperson for San Francisco General, detailed the ages and conditions of three victims sent to the facility:
A 32-year-old woman in serious condition
A 27-year-old woman in fair condition
A 36-year-old man in critical condition
3 hurt, 1 dead in shooting at YouTube headquarters
At least three people were wounded and the suspected shooter, a woman, was found dead on the campus of the YouTube headquarters, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini told reporters Tuesday.
The chief said the deceased woman had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
At 12:46 p.m. PT, police received numerous calls of gunshots at the YouTube building, Barberini said. When police arrived to YouTube, they started searching for the suspected shooter and found employees running from the building.
"It was very chaotic as you can imagine," he said.
Officers were working to clear the building, Barberini said.
Law enforcement officials say suspected shooter is dead
From CNN's Evan Perez
Law enforcement officials told CNN that the suspected female shooter at YouTube headquarters is dead.
The situation is believed to be contained, a law enforcement official told CNN.
SOON: San Bruno police chief will speak
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini will make a statement at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local time).
California senator: "My stomach sinks with yet another active shooter alert"
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein just tweeted about the shooting at YouTube headquarters in California, saying she was "praying for the safety of everyone."
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who represents the San Francisco area, also tweeted that she and her staff were "closely following developments" from the shooting at YouTube.
Trump has been briefed
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that Trump has been briefed on the active shooter situation at YouTube headquarters.
The YouTube headquarters consists of 1.1 million square feet of space
Police have confirmed an active shooter at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California.
The headquarters includes 1.1 million square feet of space spread out over multiple buildings.
It includes open areas and communal-style work spaces, so employees from all levels and positions can work together. The YouTube campus serves complimentary breakfast, lunch and dinner.