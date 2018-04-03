Shooting at YouTube headquartersBy Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
YouTube employee says he was "barricaded inside a room with coworkers"
From CNN's Augie Martin
A YouTube worker who managed to safely exit the YouTube headquarters building in San Bruno Tuesday afternoon said there’s an active shooter there.
"Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk,” Vadim Lavrusik tweeted.
He said he was “barricaded inside a room with coworkers” when he heard the shots. Lavrusik also added that “we are all shaken up."
4 or 5 patients are en route to Stanford hospital
From CNN’s Rosalina Nieves
Stanford University Medical Center confirms that 4 to 5 patients are en route to the hospital.
Their injuries and conditions are unknown.
People are walking out of the YouTube building with their hands up
Photographs from the scene showed people with their hands up walking outside the YouTube building.
ATF is responding
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its San Francisco filed division is responding to the scene.
Here's the tweet:
San Bruno police says they are responding to an active shooter
The San Bruno Police Department just tweeted that they were responding to reports of an active shooter.
Earlier, police tweeted about police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, which is the address of YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California.
Shooting reported at YouTube HQ
The city of San Bruno received multiple 911 calls from YouTube headquarters, with callers reporting shots fired, San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson tells CNN.
The city has responded with a "massive police and fire response."