Shooting at YouTube headquarters

By Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
updated less than 1 min ago5:11 p.m. ET, April 3, 2018
less than 1 min ago

YouTube employee says he was "barricaded inside a room with coworkers"

From CNN's Augie Martin

A YouTube worker who managed to safely exit the YouTube headquarters building in San Bruno Tuesday afternoon said there’s an active shooter there.

"Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk,” Vadim Lavrusik tweeted.

He said he was “barricaded inside a room with coworkers” when he heard the shots. Lavrusik also added that “we are all shaken up."

3 min ago

4 or 5 patients are en route to Stanford hospital

From CNN’s Rosalina Nieves

Stanford University Medical Center confirms that 4 to 5 patients are en route to the hospital.

Their injuries and conditions are unknown.

 

9 min ago

People are walking out of the YouTube building with their hands up

Photographs from the scene showed people with their hands up walking outside the YouTube building.

11 min ago

ATF is responding

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its San Francisco filed division is responding to the scene.

Here's the tweet:

18 min ago

San Bruno police says they are responding to an active shooter

The San Bruno Police Department just tweeted that they were responding to reports of an active shooter.‏

Earlier, police tweeted about police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, which is the address of YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California.

18 min ago

Shooting reported at YouTube HQ

The city of San Bruno received multiple 911 calls from YouTube headquarters, with callers reporting shots fired, San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson tells CNN.

The city has responded with a "massive police and fire response."

