By Elise Hammond and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Updated 5:48 p.m. ET, March 25, 2024
1 min ago

NOW: Shohei Ohtani makes remarks for the first time on theft allegations against former interpreter

From CNN's Raja Razek, Homero De la Fuente, Dalia Faheid and Elizabeth Wolfe

Shohei Ohtani speaks during a press conference on Monday, March 25/
Shohei Ohtani speaks during a press conference on Monday, March 25/ Spectrum SportsNet LA

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is making a statement to the media as Major League Baseball investigates allegations of theft against his longtime interpreter.

He will not be taking questions, according to the team.

Will Ireton, a Dodgers employee, will serve as Ohtani’s interpreter, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Some background: The allegations came to light last week when Ohtani’s Japanese interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired after Ohtani’s lawyers accused him of “massive theft” of millions of dollars and placing bets with a bookmaker under federal investigation, according to ESPN and the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the story.

Ohtani, who doesn’t speak often with reporters, has not spoken publicly since Mizuhara’s firing. The star two-way player signed an unparalleled 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers this offseason.

12 min ago

What we know about the theft allegations against Shohei Ohtani's longtime interpreter

From CNN's Raja Razek, Homero De la Fuente, Dalia Faheid and Elizabeth Wolfe

Shohei Ohtani, right, of the Los Angeles Dodgers and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara arrive to a game February 27 in Glendale, Arizona.
Shohei Ohtani, right, of the Los Angeles Dodgers and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara arrive to a game February 27 in Glendale, Arizona. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani’s longtime Japanese interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired after Ohtani’s lawyers accused him of “massive theft” of millions of dollars and placing bets with a bookmaker under federal investigation, according to ESPN and the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the story.

The scandal has threatened to overshadow the start of MLB’s Opening Day on Thursday, challenged the public’s understanding of one of baseball’s biggest stars, and brought renewed scrutiny to professional sports’ closeness with gambling.

An attorney for Mathew Bowyer, the former bookmaker under federal investigation related to gambling, said he never met or had “any direct contact” with Ohtani but did do business with Mizuhara.

“Mathew Bowyer never spoke with or emailed with or texted with or had any contact whatsoever with Shohei Ohtani,” the attorney, Diane Bass told CNN in an on-camera interview on Saturday.

The attorney also said Ohtani’s interpreter never bet on baseball.

The MLB and the Internal Revenue Service are separately investigating Mizuhara.

18 min ago

A day-by-day look at how the scandal surrounding Ohtani's Japanese interpreter unfolded

From CNN's Raja Razek, Homero De la Fuente, Dalia Faheid and Elizabeth Wolfe

Ippei Mizuhara speaks during a press conference for the MLB opening game against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea on March 16.
Ippei Mizuhara speaks during a press conference for the MLB opening game against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea on March 16. The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP Images

Shohei Ohtani’s longtime Japanese interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired after Ohtani’s lawyers accused him of “massive theft” of millions of dollars and placing bets with a bookmaker under federal investigation, according to ESPN and the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the story.

The saga began with reporters asking questions about alleged wire transfers from Ohtani’s bank account. Here’s how the scandal unfolded:

  • Mizuhara told ESPN in a Tuesday interview, arranged by Ohtani’s representative, he asked Ohtani last year to pay off his gambling debt, ESPN reported. Ohtani had no involvement in his betting, Mizuhara said.
  • But after the interview, Ohtani’s spokesperson “disavowed” Mizuhara’s account, then released a statement saying Ohtani had been the victim of theft.
  • On the same day, Mizuhara was seen smiling in the LA dugout and talking to Ohtani before translating for the star in the team’s 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres in the MLB season-opening game in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday.
  • Later Wednesday, Mizuhara was fired as Ohtani’s interpreter.
  • After learning about the allegations against Ohtani and Mizuhara, MLB on Friday announced it would be pursuing an investigation. The IRS also confirmed it was investigating Mizuhara.
31 min ago

Baseball has a murky past with gambling

From CNN's Jacob Lev

A World Series game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds is seen at Redland Field in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1919.
A World Series game between the Chicago White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds is seen at Redland Field in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1919. Cincinnati Reds/MLB/Getty Images

Baseball has a troubled history with gambling. The most famous – or infamous – incident is the "Black Sox Scandal."

During the 1919 World Series, the heavily-favored Chicago White Sox were stunned 5-3 in a best-of-9 series by the Cincinnati Reds. However, a year later, eight White Sox players were accused of conspiring with gamblers to lose the Fall Classic on purpose.

They were all acquitted in a 1921 trial but were banned for life from professional baseball by then-commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis.

Another involved MLB’s all-time hits leader Pete Rose, who received a lifetime ban from the sport in 1989 for betting on Cincinnati Reds games while he was a player/manager for the team.

Rose, whose ban makes him ineligible for election to baseball’s hall of fame, admitted in his 2004 autobiography he bet on baseball while Reds manager and, three years later, told ESPN Radio he bet on the Reds to win every night.

In 2023, Americans gambled a record $119.84 billion on sports, a 27.5% increase from the previous year, according to the American Gaming Association’s Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker.

33 min ago

How Ohtani became a baseball superstar

Shohei Ohtani looks on during a spring training game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, March 24, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Shohei Ohtani looks on during a spring training game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, March 24, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese baseball phenom embroiled in a scandal involving allegations of theft against his former interpreter, has become one of the baseball world's biggest celebrities in the last years.

Ohtani, 29, was born in Mizusawa, Japan, and excelled at baseball starting in high school. After starting his professional career with Japan's Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in 2013, he switched to Major League Baseball in 2018 and joined the Los Angeles Angels.

In December, he made headlines when he signed on to the Los Angeles Dodgers with a historic 10-year, $700 million deal, one of the highest-paying contracts in the history of professional sports.

The athlete, who pitches and bats as a designated hitter, was unanimously voted the American League's Most Valuable Player in 2021. The same season, he also became the first player in American League or National League history with at least 45 homers, 25 stolen bases and five triples in a season.

In 2023, he was named MVP for a second time, making him the first player to ever unanimously win American League MVP twice.

His massive success on the diamond has also lent itself to highly-compensated advertising partnerships. Ohtani has more than a dozen partnerships around the world, generating at least $35 million in annual endorsement earnings, including with Boss (formerly Hugo Boss), Fanatics, and Seiko Watch, according to a tally from Forbes.

The athlete underwent elbow surgery in the offseason and will not pitch again until 2025.

50 min ago

Shohei Ohtani will speak today as MLB investigates theft allegations against his interpreter 

From CNN's Raja Razek, Homero De la Fuente, Dalia Faheid and Elizabeth Wolfe

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is expected to address the media Monday as Major League Baseball investigates allegations of theft against his former interpreter.

“I’m happy he’s going to speak – speak to what he knows and give his thoughts on the whole situation,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Sunday. “I think it’ll give us a little bit more clarity.”

Will Ireton, a Dodgers employee, will serve as Ohtani’s interpreter, Roberts said.

Ohtani’s longtime Japanese interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired after Ohtani’s lawyers accused him of “massive theft” of millions of dollars and placing bets with a bookmaker under federal investigation, according to ESPN and the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the story.

The scandal has threatened to overshadow the start of MLB’s Opening Day on Thursday, challenged the public’s understanding of one of baseball’s biggest stars, and brought renewed scrutiny to professional sports’ closeness with gambling.   