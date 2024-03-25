Shohei Ohtani speaks during a press conference on Monday, March 25/ Spectrum SportsNet LA

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is making a statement to the media as Major League Baseball investigates allegations of theft against his longtime interpreter.

He will not be taking questions, according to the team.

Will Ireton, a Dodgers employee, will serve as Ohtani’s interpreter, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Some background: The allegations came to light last week when Ohtani’s Japanese interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was fired after Ohtani’s lawyers accused him of “massive theft” of millions of dollars and placing bets with a bookmaker under federal investigation, according to ESPN and the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the story.

Ohtani, who doesn’t speak often with reporters, has not spoken publicly since Mizuhara’s firing. The star two-way player signed an unparalleled 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers this offseason.