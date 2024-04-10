Homes have been either damaged or destroyed in several counties across Mississippi after an initial round of severe thunderstorms pummeled the state Tuesday night, Gov. Tate Reeves said in an update Wednesday morning. No deaths have been reported.

Reeves said 12 homes were damaged in Hinds County, two were damaged in Neshoba County, one was destroyed in Warren County, and Yazoo County saw eight homes damaged and one destroyed. Additionally, downed trees have resulted in multiple road closures in Hinds and Yazoo County, according to the governor.

The governor said the state is in close contact with local emergency managers and is providing support "as necessary."

Reeves warned residents that the state is expected to experience more severe weather today.