Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there is “significant damage” to the area of central Arkansas as a result of Friday afternoon's tornado.

“Arkansans must continue to stay weather aware as storms are continuing to move through,” Huckabee Sanders said in a tweet.

State police and the emergency management teams are working with local authorities to assist injured residents, the governor said.

“Praying for all those who were and remain in the path of this storm,” she added.